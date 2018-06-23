Grand opening for Mariners Park playground

More than 100 people came to play and celebrate the playground’s upgrades on June 23

Jamie Scott, Michelle Bryant Gravelle, Joe Rektor, Alex Campbell, Paul Vanditellit, Lee Brain and Kimberly Dawson pose next to the new Mariners Park sign at the playground’s grand opening on June 23. (Matthew Allen / The Northern View)

Families flocked to Mariners Park on June 23 to celebrate the official opening of its new playground with the City of Prince Rupert and the groups whose contributions helped make its update a success.

“It’s so great to see it finally done and the number of children here playing and enjoying it,” said Jamie Scott, who represented the Prince Rupert Lions Club at the event. “I think it’s been a big success and we’re looking forward to seeing it last a long time and be an important part of Mariners Park.”

Scott was at the ceremony — alongside representative from the Prince Rupert Port Authority, Ridley Terminals, the City of Prince Rupert and Macro Properties — where a new official sign for the park was unveiled. More than 100 people came to the event where they were served barbecue and had an opportunity to enjoy the playground.

The Lions Club were the principal group that spearheaded the fundraising and organization efforts to restore the playground, which was originally was installed in 1994. The club raised $100,000 by January 2017, but faced several delays in opening the park, including several instances of vandalism.

There were no signs of that at the opening however, as dozens of children could be seen swinging from the playgrounds monkey bars, coasting down its slide or playing tag on its newly repaired rubber flooring.

“It’s awesome, and it’s fun to see the kids have a space where they can interact with other children,” said Shirley Gladstone, who was there with her grand daughter Isabelle.

“This is why all the partners came together to build this park,” said Prince Rupert mayor Lee Brain. “We wanted to have more community spaces and this is just one of many that are starting to occur in the city.”

The new playground marks the 100th anniversary of Lions Club International.



