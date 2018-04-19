Grade 7 students fundraise, offer donations to Prince Rupert’s wildlife shelter

Donations and funds will go to support the animal rehabilitation efforts in northern B.C.

A grade 7 class from Prince Rupert’s Annunciation School clear paths of snow at the Prince Rupert Wildlife Rehabilitation Shelter on Thursday, March 8th. (Rose Ciotoli photo)

Snowy paths and warm smiles greeted a Grade 7 class from Annunciation School at the Prince Rupert Wildlife Rehab Shelter on Thursday, March 8th.

The students visited the shelter to gift collected supplies and $525 raised by a class bake sale to Gunther and Nancy Golinia, the couple who run the shelter.

Opened over 20 years ago as a retirement project, the shelter helps animals from across northern B.C. It is funded exclusively by donations.

