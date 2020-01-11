Good deeds all around in Rupert

Prince Rupert has been full of good deeds lately, ranging from seniors lunches to holiday haircuts to charity donations. Here are a few of the positive activities those around town have been up to.

Off to Acropolis

The Prince Rupert Rampage made their Christmas visit to Acropolis Manor at the end of December, joining residents for an evening of entertainment and socializing. Rampage members Rupert Rhino, Gavin McNeice, Jordan Aubee, Judd Repole, Jacob Santurbano and Tyler Ostrom, along with Tracey, Brenda and Garin Gardiner.

(Alex Kurial / The Northern View)

Holiday Haircuts

Tyla Malcolm offered haircuts free of charge at her Parlour hair salon just before Christmas, with the goal of getting anyone who wanted one spruced up for the holiday season. Malcolm got the idea from a friend at Northern Health who asked if she could help with a haircut for a patient who could not afford it. Malcolm did so, then deciding to take the idea further. Along with her fellow Parlour hairdressers, the crew spent the morning giving early Christmas presents, and confidence, to the steady stream of customers who came in.

(Alex Kurial / The Northern View)

Seniors Christmas Luncheon

The G5 community organization joined forces for the annual Seniors Christmas Luncheon at Git Lach M’oon (former Anchor Inn) in December. One hundred and twenty turkey dinners and desserts were served. Thirty meals were left over and passed on to the Crows Nest and Homeless Shelter. B.C.

(Kay Hülsen photo)

(Kay Hülsen photo)

(Kay Hülsen photo)

North Coast Health big winners of Chinese New Year Raffle

The North Coast Health Improvement Society received a cheque for $1,710 from the Prince Rupert Chinese Association at the end of 2019. The money was raised at the Chinese New Year Raffle. The NCHIS has, among other things, been raising money for an upgrade of the Cancer Care Unit at the Prince Rupert Hospital. Amy Wong, president of the Chinese Association, presented Stefan Delloch, president of NCHIS, with the cheque. Chinese New Year takes place on January 25, 2020, and will be celebrating the Year of the Rat.

(Submitted photo)

Even the visitors are chipping in

The Prince Rupert Cruise Ship Volunteer Ambassadors recently made donations to two organizations in town. Proceeds from their collection jar were donated to the Wildlife Shelter. Visitors have left their Canadian money, and some American too, when they stop at the information booth. They also donated their older jackets to the Prince Rupert Special Olympics Team.

(Submitted photo)

(Submitted photo)

