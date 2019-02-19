Goals for giving hope nets $4,300

The Prince Rupert Port Authority donated $4,300 to the salvation army on Feb. 16 during the game between the Prince Rupert Rampage and the Terrace River Kings. (Matthew Allen / The Northern View)

The Prince Rupert Port Authority donated $4,300 to the Salvation Army on Feb. 16 during the game between the Prince Rupert Rampage and the Terrace River Kings.

For the past seven years, the port has raised funds for the Salvation Army through its Goals for Giving Hope program.

For every goal score by the Rampage during their games, the port donates $100 for every goal score by the Rampage during their games. Shaun Stevenson, President and CEO of the Port Authority, presented the cheque to Greg Silvey during the first period intermission.

“Seven years of goals has added up to a contribution of over $25,000 to help fund the Salvation Army’s food bank, kitchen, shelter, and other community services that they provide,” said Ken Veldman, VP of Public Affairs and Sustainability. “We’re thrilled to be able to use our sponsorship and the power of sport to be a part of the effort to give hope to those who need it most.”

