Giving Thanks

Students at Conrad Elementary School celebrated Thanksgiving early by taking part in a Friday feast on Oct. 4. Ham, potatoes, vegetables and jello were all part of the offerings, which the students and teachers enjoyed seated at decorated paper ‘tables’ placed on the gym floor. The food was made by volunteers, and served by teachers and students alike. (Alex Kurial / The Northern View)
Most Read