Giving Thanks

Alex Kurial | Journalist
Alex Kurial
Send Alex email
Like the The Northern View on Facebook
Follow us on Twitter
Leftover debris has also been cleared from the site
Advanced care ambulance staff added for six communities
Kuntz’s newest role saw him make sure golfers hit the greens all season long
Prince Rupert’s derelict building getting stripped to its bones
Local athletes, teachers and politicians help The Northern View wrap-up #NationalNewspaperWeek
Ferries filling up fast, sailing waits at some terminals
More than half of Canadians want Election Day to be a federal holiday; what does Prince Rupert think
Family held a funeral and placed Alishia Liolli’s remains in a niche at a cemetery in Windsor, Ont.
Opening means the community now has an appropriate space for spiritual and ceremonial events
Singh was in a Liberal-held riding Sunday afternoon in Surrey where he was pressed about his post-election intentions
Carson Crimeni, who was also 14, was bullied relentlessly, his dad says
Monday anticipated to be busiest day of the weekend
Resident warns neighbours to be careful of door-to-door salesmen
Leftover debris has also been cleared from the site
Pilot lands safely after ejecting from jet
Singh was in a Liberal-held riding Sunday afternoon in Surrey where he was pressed about his post-election intentions
Monday anticipated to be busiest day of the weekend
A friend’s departure prompted them to create something that really says, “I’ll be there for you”
Carson Crimeni, who was also 14, was bullied relentlessly, his dad says
Company offers 350 unique designs and kits