Spencer Greening. (File photo)

Gitga’at First Nation student receives national award

Spencer Greening’s thesis is based on Indigenous expressions of history

Hartley Bay’s Spencer Greening is one of only 15 graduate students from across Canada who have received a Pierre Elliott Trudeau Foundation Doctoral Scholarship, one of the most prestigious awards in Canada in the social sciences and humanities field.

Greening, a member of the Gitga’at First Nation, is a UUNBC alumnus, who is currently a PhD candidate at Simon Fraser University in Burnaby, B.C.

His PhD thesis is situated in the archaeology department, but revolves around interdisciplinary research on Indigenous expressions of history, occupancy and stewardship, and the management of Indigenous territories.

“I am excited to learn more and understand my place in this relationship with the Trudeau Foundation community and my cohort,” said Greening. “Increasingly, academia is recognizing the importance of Indigenous perspectives in the pursuit of knowledge and ideas.

“I feel both humbled and a large responsibility in my role as an Indigenous student, to utilize my own research in bettering academia for Indigenous communities and the process of decolonization. The Pierre Elliott Trudeau Foundation encourages research that strives to make societal change through academia. Being part of such an influential academic community will have great challenges but also great opportunity to move forward in making room for Indigenous people and our knowledge systems in research, policy, law, environmental awareness, and the betterment of society in Canada.”

READ MORE: Haida artists win YVR scholarships

Even though his research is specifically situated in his home territory, Greening believes this kind of work is relevant across Canada given the “longstanding inadequate relationships between Indigenous and western governments.”

While at UNBC, Greening completed a Bachelor of Arts degree in First Nations studies and more recently a Master of arts degree in interdisciplinary studies 2018.

His graduate thesis research focused on Tsimshian governance, law, and identity where he discovered that he could combine traditional Tsimshian knowledge with western academic practices in order to enrich the value of research within both his own nation and the academy.

As a graduate student, he also returned to the Gitga’at First Nation and worked as a Cultural Research Co-ordinator and Environmental Assessment Co-ordinator.

In 2015, at the request of the Gitga’at Elders, he ran and was elected as a band councillor, a position he held for two years.

He was involved in several Tsimshian communities for his MA research to learn from elders and immerse himself in the culture and language.

READ MORE: Indigenous stewards of the land, river and sea


newsroom@thenorthernview.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Previous story
Rushbrook Trail officially open

Just Posted

Gitga’at First Nation student receives national award

Spencer Greening’s thesis is based on Indigenous expressions of history

Heart of Our City: Julie Enman shares tools of empowerment

Coast Mountain College instructor teaches carpentry and confidence in Prince Rupert and abroad

Intertidal Music Festival back for round two

More than 20 performances throughout the day at the North Pacific Cannery on July 21

France doubles up Croatia 4-2 to win World Cup

Played in Moscow Russia, latest Fifa World Cup marks the highest scoring final since 1966

MVP of the Week: “Forge”ing a soccer future in Prince Rupert

Men’s soccer coach wants to see soccer grow in Prince Rupert

Rushbrook Trail officially open

A ribbon cutting ceremony was held on July 14 to officially unveil the new trail to the public

Newspaper carriers wanted!

Contact The Northern View today to find out how you can become a part of our team

Former NHL goalie Ray Emery drowns in Lake Ontario

Police say the 35-year-old’s death appears to be a ‘case of misadventure’

Air quality statement warns of smoky air for Kamloops area

Environment ministry says area on north side of Thompson River may be affected by wildfire smoke

Pussy Riot claims on-field protest at World Cup final

Russian protest group claimed responsibility after four people ran onto field in police uniforms

Fans party on Montreal streets after French World Cup win

To city is home to nearly 57,000 French nationals

B.C. VIEWS: Making private health care illegal again

Adrian Dix battles to maintain Cuba-style medical monopoly

Almost every part of Canada’s largest national park deteriorating: federal study

Drawing on decades of research — the report lists 50 pages of citations

Activists protest outside Kinder Morgan terminal in kayaks, canoes

Tsleil-Waututh elder Ta’ah Amy George led the water ceremony from a traditional Coast Salish canoe

Most Read

  • Gitga’at First Nation student receives national award

    Spencer Greening’s thesis is based on Indigenous expressions of history

  • Rushbrook Trail officially open

    A ribbon cutting ceremony was held on July 14 to officially unveil the new trail to the public