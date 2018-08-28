Friendship House celebrates 60th anniversary

Nicole Wilson and Daisy Russ enjoy some time at a painting station during the 10th annual Fraser Street Block Party on Aug. 25. (Photo contributed by Susie Donaldson)

Prince Rupert’s Friendship House celebrated its 60th anniversary on Aug. 25 with an afternoon of games, food, face painting and live music at the sixth annual Fraser Street Block Party.

The Friendship House, which has been open in Prince Rupert since 1958, hosts more than 30 programs in the community.

“This is really heartfelt for me, I love seeing how our community comes together,” said Anna Zanella, the executive director of the Friendship House. “It’s amazing to see everybody here together and how much we support leaving legacies behind for our children and youth.”

