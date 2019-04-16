Fourth Rubbish Roundup collects 1,800+ kg

Volunteers and members of Transition Prince Rupert took to the streets for annual clean-up

Approximately 200 volunteers took part in neighbourhood cleanups for the Rupert Rubbish Roundup on Saturday, April 13. (Transition Prince Rupert photo)

More than 1,800 kg, or the equivalent of a Jeep Wrangler, of garbage was collected at the fourth installment of the Prince Rupert Rubbish Roundup.

The event, an initiative of Transition Prince Rupert was held Saturday at locations throughout the city.



gareth.millroy@thenorthernview.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Sarah Dantzer, the organizer, said the event, which is held in April — Sustainability Month — has been a big success in more ways than just picking up trash.

READ MORE: Neighbourhood volunteers clear 1,500 kg of waste

“It’s all come together in a beautiful way, it’s really about community building and having those important conversations around how we should be acting to be responsible stewards,” said Dantzer.

Approximately 200 volunteers took part.

“Everybody knows where they walk and what’s been affecting their community”

The Rubbish Roundup is held in conjunction with the screening of the documentary “Addicted to Plastic” and finally the Plant and Flower market on April 27 at the Sunken Gardens.

READ MORE: What to do for Sustainability Month in Prince Rupert

The Northern View

Send The Newsroom email

Like the The Northern View on Facebook

Follow us on Twitter

