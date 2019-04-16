Fourth Rubbish Roundup collects 1,800+ kg

More than 1,800 kg, or the equivalent of a Jeep Wrangler, of garbage was collected at the fourth installment of the Prince Rupert Rubbish Roundup.
The event, an initiative of Transition Prince Rupert was held Saturday at locations throughout the city.
gareth.millroy@thenorthernview.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter
Sarah Dantzer, the organizer, said the event, which is held in April — Sustainability Month — has been a big success in more ways than just picking up trash.
“It’s all come together in a beautiful way, it’s really about community building and having those important conversations around how we should be acting to be responsible stewards,” said Dantzer.
Approximately 200 volunteers took part.
“Everybody knows where they walk and what’s been affecting their community”
The Rubbish Roundup is held in conjunction with the screening of the documentary “Addicted to Plastic” and finally the Plant and Flower market on April 27 at the Sunken Gardens.
The Northern View
Send The Newsroom email
Like the The Northern View on Facebook
Follow us on Twitter