Approximately 200 volunteers took part in neighbourhood cleanups for the Rupert Rubbish Roundup on Saturday, April 13. (Transition Prince Rupert photo)

Fourth Rubbish Roundup collects 1,800+ kg

Volunteers and members of Transition Prince Rupert took to the streets for annual clean-up

More than 1,800 kg, or the equivalent of a Jeep Wrangler, of garbage was collected at the fourth installment of the Prince Rupert Rubbish Roundup.

The event, an initiative of Transition Prince Rupert was held Saturday at locations throughout the city.


gareth.millroy@thenorthernview.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Sarah Dantzer, the organizer, said the event, which is held in April — Sustainability Month — has been a big success in more ways than just picking up trash.

READ MORE: Neighbourhood volunteers clear 1,500 kg of waste

“It’s all come together in a beautiful way, it’s really about community building and having those important conversations around how we should be acting to be responsible stewards,” said Dantzer.

Approximately 200 volunteers took part.

“Everybody knows where they walk and what’s been affecting their community”

The Rubbish Roundup is held in conjunction with the screening of the documentary “Addicted to Plastic” and finally the Plant and Flower market on April 27 at the Sunken Gardens.

READ MORE: What to do for Sustainability Month in Prince Rupert

The Northern View

Send The Newsroom email
Like the The Northern View on Facebook
Follow us on Twitter

Previous story
Students find their voices at inaugural forum in Prince Rupert
Next story
VIDEO: Prince Rupert’s Active Living Fair

Just Posted

Hazelton RCMP officer pleads not guilty to assault

A trial date for Const. Eric Unrau will be set on Apr. 23

Prince Rupert minor hockey hands out the hardware

Annual Awards Banquet for Prince Rupert Minor Hockey Association was held on April 14

Fourth Rubbish Roundup collects 1,800+ kg

Volunteers and members of Transition Prince Rupert took to the streets for annual clean-up

OP-ED: Striking a balance with the oil tanker moratorium

Dennis Patterson, Senator for Nunavut, on protecting Canada’s environment and economy with Bill C-48

Over $70,000 in grants for crime prevention on the North Coast

Three organizations on Haida Gwaii, Prince Rupert and Bella Coola will receive support

VIDEO: Okanagan man charged with murder following shooting spree

Man facing three counts of first degree murder and one count of second degree murder

Gruesome details emerge as trial begins for B.C. man charged in daughters’ Christmas deaths

Crown presents opening statement, calls first witness

B.C. nurses, emergency dispatchers get help for work-related trauma

WorkSafeBC changes also extend to publicly funded care aides

Charles Hays girls’ soccer team defeat Kitimat in playday

CHSS team beat Kitimat 4-2 and ties Smithers 1-1 on April 6

UPDATE: Watchdog rules RCMP not at fault in man’s death on Sunshine Coast

Police watchdog had been notified after police responded to a report of a suspected fraud at a bank

Vancouver Park Board urges pot event organizers to cancel 4-20 rap event

Organizers have hired rap singer Cypress Hill to headline the 2019 festival

800 former youth in care are using B.C.’s free post-secondary tuition program

Program launched in 2017 for students up to the age of 26 to attend post-secondary institutions

B.C. prosecutors get new guidelines for dealing with Indigenous accused

‘Bias, racism and systemic discrimination’ in criminal justice

Penticton residents in shock, grieve the loss of four killed in shooting spree

Rudi Winter was one of four people, two men and two women, who died in Penticton on Monday

Most Read