Penticton RCMP have found the rightful owners of a headstone found in January. (RCMP - Submitted)

Found toddler’s headstone stolen from Penticton funeral home

The headstone is a sample product that belongs to a local funeral home.

RCMP have located the owner of the headstone that was found on Jan. 14.

The headstone, which read “Mary Ann Heath 1993-1995”, belongs to a local funeral home.

READ MORE: Toddler’s headstone discovered in Penticton, police search for family

According to a release sent out on Feb. 4, the stone is a sample product, and not an actual toddler’s headstone.

The headstone was stolen from the funeral home.

The RCMP did not release the name of the funeral home where the headstone came from.

To report a typo, email: editor@pentictonwesternnews.com.

@PentictonNews
newstips@pentictonwesternnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
B.C. man invents tree-planting alarm clock

Just Posted

Internet woes for CityWest customers

Rockslide severs internet and data lines to Prince Rupert

Prince Rupert splits final homestand, finish regular season second overall

The Rampage will play Hazelton in the playoffs after loss to Terrace and win against the Wolverines

Wood pellets are a hot commodity

Supply of wood burning pellets resumes

Sugar Shack Satisfaction

AFFNO tenth anniversary sellout sweetness

Bon Debarras had audience dancing in the aisles

French Canadian folk trio at Lester Centre

Plane bringing Canadians back from Wuhan will make Vancouver pit stop

Coronavirus outbreak has killed more than 400 in China

WEB POLL: Did you experience internet issues this weekend?

Slow speed to no speed was unfortunately a common occurrence in Prince Rupert recently

Second B.C. coronavirus case identified in Vancouver region

Woman in 50s had contact with visitors from Wuhan, China

Family panic sparked after BC Sheriff Service arrests woman with dementia

When 63-year-old’s husband realized she was gone it prompted calls to RCMP and Search and Rescue

Battery from Second World War causes evacuation at B.C. RCMP detachment

Detonation unit deployed to deal with potentially explosive war artifact

Canadian rock band The Arkells asks fans to subscribe to local news in T-shirt giveaway

Canadian rock band announced they’ll give away a free T-shirt to anyone who takes out a subscription

Federal appeals court dismisses application challenging Trans Mountain pipeline approval

This challenge was against the second approval

For-profit senior care homes spend less on staff, B.C. advocate says

Isobel Mackenzie and Adrian Dix focus on private and public care

Rescue efforts continue, four days after heavy flooding strands hundreds on Sasquatch Mountain

Route closed early Tuesday morning, may open in afternoon

Most Read