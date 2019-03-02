A few of the 28th annual Children’s Festival financial sponsors pose with special events director Bev Killbery (centre right) outside City Hall on Feb. 27. (Karissa Gall/Black Press Media)

“Fizzical Fizzicks” at Children’s Fest this weekend

2019 festival features an act that crosses circus, science concepts

The 28th annual Children’s Festival will feature a new show called “Fizzical Fizzicks” this Saturday, March 2 at the Jim Ciccone Civic Centre.

The interactive science show crosses circus skills with science concepts, and “wacky characters” Greg Tarlin and Kristi Heath.

“They are a team doing school tours in the Lower Mainland,” said Bev Killbery, one of the Prince Rupert Special Events directors. “It’s educational, but it’s, as they say it, the thrill of circus, the wonder of science, so there’s a little bit of physics and they kind of do a play on it by calling it ‘Fizzical Fizzicks.’”

That main show will run from 1 p.m. to 2 p.m.

The Charles Hayes band will also open the entertainment from 11 a.m. to 12 p.m. and a small choir will do a couple songs later in the afternoon.

READ MORE: Puppets come to life at Children’s Festival in Prince Rupert

The entire event runs from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. with activities such as crafts, a teddy bear clinic, face painting, a bouncy castle, a rock climbing wall and food for a minimal fee.

Admission is by donation and Killbery.


karissa.gall@blackpress.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Previous story
KAPS hopes to get hands on handhelds under Save-On program

Just Posted

Rampage going to Coy Cup despite playoff loss

Terrace and Quesnel teams both backed out of the 2019 Senior Men’s AA Championship

“Fizzical Fizzicks” at Children’s Fest this weekend

2019 festival features an act that crosses circus, science concepts

Luke McMaster brings Motown and soul to the Lester Centre

On March 8, McMaster performs his Icons of Soul tour in Prince Rupert, and then Quesnel, March 11

Nathan Cullen not seeking re-election

Skeena-Bulkley Valley MP calls it quits after 15 years

A local man water skied on the harbour Wednesday

Judson Rowse took advantage of the unseasonal warm weather

VIDEO: Rainbow grilled cheese, hot-dog burger on the menu at BC Place

Vancouver Whitecaps kick off their home opener on Saturday against Minnesota United

Province asks for public input to make communities more walkable, bike friendly

Comments accepted online until April 15

New-look Whitecaps fall 3-2 to Minnesota in MLS season opener

Late charge comes up just short for Vancouver side

POLL: Are you disappointed Nathan Cullen is not seeking re-election?

Skeena-Bulkley Valley MP decides he’s not running again after 15 years with the NDP

B.C. medical students call for more residency spots to curb doctor shortage

Group plans day of action to fight stigma of not landing a spot and to urge government to change

PHOTOS: Skiers from across B.C. take part in Okanagan championship

Hundreds of skiers gather in the Larch Hills for a sunny day of ski competition

GUEST COLUMN: John Horgan has gone missing in U.S. lumber dispute

B.C. Liberal leader Andrew Wilkinson questions payments to Washington governor

Murdered B.C. teen remembered on what would have been her 18th birthday

Makayla Chang’s family and friends in Nanaimo still hoping for answers and closure

Canucks Report: February stumbles make playoffs a longshot

Vancouver plays 14 games in 28-day span in March

Most Read