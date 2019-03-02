“Fizzical Fizzicks” at Children’s Fest this weekend

A few of the 28th annual Children’s Festival financial sponsors pose with special events director Bev Killbery (centre right) outside City Hall on Feb. 27. (Karissa Gall/Black Press Media)

The 28th annual Children’s Festival will feature a new show called “Fizzical Fizzicks” this Saturday, March 2 at the Jim Ciccone Civic Centre.

The interactive science show crosses circus skills with science concepts, and “wacky characters” Greg Tarlin and Kristi Heath.

“They are a team doing school tours in the Lower Mainland,” said Bev Killbery, one of the Prince Rupert Special Events directors. “It’s educational, but it’s, as they say it, the thrill of circus, the wonder of science, so there’s a little bit of physics and they kind of do a play on it by calling it ‘Fizzical Fizzicks.’”

That main show will run from 1 p.m. to 2 p.m.

The Charles Hayes band will also open the entertainment from 11 a.m. to 12 p.m. and a small choir will do a couple songs later in the afternoon.

READ MORE: Puppets come to life at Children’s Festival in Prince Rupert

The entire event runs from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. with activities such as crafts, a teddy bear clinic, face painting, a bouncy castle, a rock climbing wall and food for a minimal fee.

Admission is by donation and Killbery.



karissa.gall@blackpress.ca

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter