Scott was coordinator of the Prince Rupert SPCA trap-neuter-release program

Linda Scott, a champion for Prince Rupert’s cat colonies has died.

Scott — who was the coordinator of the Prince Rupert SPCA’s trap-neuter-release program — dedicated herself to ensuring the city’s feral cat population were spayed, neutured, cared for and that their numbers were reduced safely and sustainably.

In May Scott was awarded the 2018 Volunteers of the Year award from the BC SPCA.

More to follow

READ MORE: Rupertite named BC SPCA Volunteers of the Year

READ MORE: Guardians of the cat colonies



matthew.allen@thenorthernview.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter