Keith Paterson, a soon-to-be father in Prince Rupert bought Blackjack Scratch and Win at Eddie’s News and won $21,000. (photo courtesy of British Columbia Lottery Corporation)

Expectant father in Prince Rupert wins top prize in lottery game

Keith Paterson turned $2 into $21,000

Keith Paterson turned $2 into $21,000 this week after luckily buying the winning ticket in a game of scratch.

The soon-to-be father in Prince Rupert bought Blackjack Scratch and Win at Eddie’s News Stand and won the top prize.

“I just couldn’t believe it,” Paterson stated. “We just found out that we’re having a baby, so this came at a perfect time. It’s so outrageous how sweet this is!”

Paterson plans to use his winnings to put a down payment on a house for his family, he stated in a press release from the British Columbia Lottery Corporation.

READ MORE: B.C. lottery winner being sued by co-workers

READ MORE: Retired B.C. fisherman wins record $60M Lotto Max jackpot

Jenna Cocullo | Journalist
Jenna Cocullo 
Expectant father in Prince Rupert wins top prize in lottery game

