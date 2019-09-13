Everything you need to know about running The Northern View Cannery Road Race

It’s not too late to buy tickets for the run and/or BBQ

Last minute registration is $40

Non-participants can pay $10 for BBQ lunch. Please notify the event organizer if you want an extra BBQ ticket on the day of the race, or purchase ahead of time.

Kids run the 1 km for free.

If you still want to take part in the Cannery Road Race, please visit the Northern View office on Fraser Street from 9-5pm on Friday, or Cowpuccino’s Coffee House in Cow Bay from 6-8pm.

Day of registration can be purchased from 8am-10am in Port Edward at the Registration Table.

Cash only.

Purchase one ticket per runner to ensure you receive a BBQ ticket and the right T-shirt size.

If you are a Rupert Runner club member there is a discount code for you. If you haven’t received the notice via email yet send a message to the race directors.

Packet Pickup

Sept. 13: 1 p.m.–5 p.m. at the Northern View office on 737 Fraser Street

Sept. 13: 6pm – 8pm at Cowpuccino’s Coffee House on 25 Cow Bay Road

Sept. 14: 8 a.m. – 9:30 a.m. in Port Edward at the public parking lot across from Aero Trading

Start Line

Start at the North Pacific Cannery in Port Edward and run along the side of the road. The 21km half-marathon route will travel along rolling hills with views of the cannery, the Skeena River, Lelu Island, the Pacific Ocean through the quaint Port Edward community and out to Galloway Rapids bridge and back. The 10km and 5km route will follow the same road.

Transportation

Shuttle and parking: Parking is very limited at the cannery this year due to construction. There is a shuttle bus that will take runners and their families to and from the North Pacific Cannery starting at 9 a.m. It will shuttle back and forth from the public parking lot across from Aero Trading to the cannery approximately every 20 minutes. Registration, and day-of race pick will be at this location as well. Please arrive early to ensure you are at the cannery at least 30 minutes before your start time. The public parking lot across from Aero Trading is popular during the fishing season. Please see our map to see other options if you are unfamiliar with the area. Special event day parking passes : Volunteers, families with young children requiring strollers, and people with mobility issues can request a parking pass that will go in the dash of your car. With this pass you can park at one of the limited spots at the North Pacific Cannery. Request a pass here. BC Transit: Route 60 will take you from Prince Rupert to Port Edward. Park at the Civic Centre. Catch the #60 bus on McBride, opposite the Civic Centre. Bring change, it’s a $4.00 fare.

Saturday schedule: Departing the Civic Centre in Prince Rupert for the North Pacific Cannery

9:13 a.m. – arrives at approximately 9:42 a.m.

12:05 p.m. – arrives at 12:42 p.m.

Saturday schedule: Departing the North Pacific Cannery for Prince Rupert

12:42 p.m.

2:42 p.m.

4:42 p.m.

Caution and medical

CN is expanding their rail line out to Port Edward and drivers and runners should be cautious in and around the cannery site and on the road. The gravel path beside the rail tracks at the cannery is NOT a walking path.

A First Aid attendant and RCMP officer will be on site during the race in case of emergency.

The Prince Rupert Regional Hospital is 10km away.

Water and hydration

Please bring your own water bottle to refill at the BBQ. We will have water stations with paper cups at the 2.5km, 5km and 10km mark. We will have other non-alcoholic beverages at the cannery. There will be three water stations along the route, one at the 10K mark, another at the 5K mark and one at the 2.5K mark. Please thank our volunteers for their efforts!

Bathrooms and belongings

There are bathrooms on site at the North Pacific Cannery.

We will have a location where runners can leave their belongings (water bottle, warm clothes, car keys, etc.) Please place your things in a bag! The North Pacific Cannery and Rupert Runners is not responsible for lost or stolen items.

BBQ

We are submitting our food orders in on September 11. Anyone who purchased a race ticket and extra BBQ ticket before then will be fed. There will be some BBQ tickets sold afterward but once we sell out, that’s it! There is a cafeteria at the North Pacific Cannery and you’re welcome to bring your own food for lunch.

The BBQ will run from noon until 2pm.

You’ll need a bbq ticket to get food, burgers, salad, drinks, fruit, granola bars.

One serving each. We have over 150 people to feed.

Prizes and ceremony

At approximately 1pm we will begin the door prizes and the awards ceremony for participants.