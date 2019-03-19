Entrepreneurial girls cash in on record-breaking Rupert weather

Elementary students set up iced tea, lemonade stands before first day of spring

Two entrepreneurial girls are taking advantage of the record-breaking weather this week.

According to Environment Canada, the high on Monday was 16.5 degrees Celsius, a new record. The old record was 15.3 degrees Celsius, set in 1981.

Early on Monday evening, seven-year-old Tess Edwards and eight-year-old Quayen Toyeoech decided to set up an iced tea stand outside Edwards’ home on 5th Avenue West.

Edwards is a Grade 2 student at Annunciation School and Toyeoech is a Grade 3 student at Conrad. The two met through Brownies.

“We saw a lot of people walking by our house and we were just thinking, ‘Well they must be really thirsty’,” Edwards told the Northern View, adding that they saw a lot of runners too.

“I was like, ‘Wait, why don’t we do an iced tea stand?’ and Quayen was like, ‘Sure!’”

“They’re always bugging me to do this and today it was so nice and warm I said ‘Go for it!’” said Tess’ mother Carlee Johnson. “They’re apparently cashing in. I guess people have been very generous, $5 for iced tea.”

READ MORE: Hottest city in Canada

After about an hour, the girls had raised just over $8 in iced tea sales.

Today, Environment Canada is predicting a high of 17 degrees Celsius.

Encouraged by the success of their iced tea stand, the girls are planning to sell lemonade throughout the early evening, this time at 1128 6th Ave. East.

The girls will also be selling Girl Guide cookies as an accompaniment.


karissa.gall@blackpress.ca
