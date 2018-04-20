The PRMS concert band was one of four from the school to win an invitation to next year’s MusicFest Canada. (Submitted)

Encore! 64 PRMS students invited to play MusicFest Canada 2019

Awards given to Prince Rupert musicians at Pacific Northwest Music Festival in Terrace

After months of practice, all four bands from Prince Rupert Middle School received a round of applause — and an invitation to perform at the nationwide MusicFest Canada in 2019.

At the Pacific Northwest Music Festival in Terrace on April 13, each band performed and then took a workshop with a festival adjudicator.

The Grade 6 band was up first. The adjudicator gave the young musicians tips and suggestions on how to go beyond the music notes on the page.

Then, at the end of the workshop, the adjudicator said, “‘Oh, and congratulations, you’ve been rated Superior and you have an invitation to MusicFest Canada,’” band director Kristy Tillman recalled. “They were all in shock and surprised. I was even a little surprised.”

READ MORE: Heart of Our City — Kristy Tillman is with the band

By the end of the regional festival, all 64 students from Prince Rupert would hear the same news. The Grade 6 band and concert band were both rated Superior — the highest level on the scale — while the Grade 7/8 band and jazz band were rated Excellent. All of them have been invited to next year’s MusicFest Canada to perform among band students from across the country.

The Grade 6 PRMS band will also take home the Terrace Community Band trophy for their grade. They’ll be presented the award from the Pacific Northwest Music Festival in Terrace on April 28.

“I think they represented our school and community very well in Terrace,” Tillman said. “It was an overall great day.”

While the 2019 MusicFest has yet to announce its location, 38 PRMS students will be performing at this year’s festival in Toronto. In a few weeks, the concert and jazz bands will travel to Ontario — some for the first time. A live stream of their performances will be available at musicfest.ca/toronto-2018/schedule/new-live-streaming-events/.

READ MORE: Concert band MusicFest-bound


keili.bartlett@thenorthernview.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Previous story
Driving Change: A B.C. man’s charitable trip across Canada

Just Posted

In Our Opinion: Protect the WWII fort

An agrument on why Barrett Fort is significant to Prince Rupert and Canada’s history

Encore! 64 PRMS students invited to play MusicFest Canada 2019

Awards given to Prince Rupert musicians at Pacific Northwest Music Festival in Terrace

UPDATE: Dump truck and passenger vehicle involved in crash at industrial park

Two were taken to hospital with non-life threatening injuries, Prince Rupert RCMP still on the scene

Pinnacle pellets to feed hungry Japanese biomass industry

Canadian biomass company to sell 70,000 metric tonnes annually to Japan by end of 2019

Grade 7 students fundraise, offer donations to Prince Rupert’s wildlife shelter

Donations and funds will go to support the animal rehabilitation efforts in northern B.C.

This Week Podcast — Episode 81

Learn more about the North Coast Health Improvment Society’s aim to upgrade the cancer care unit

How to keep local news visible in your Facebook feed

Facebook has changed the news feed to emphasize personal connections. You might see less news.

4-20: Pot activists continue their fight beyond legalization

Cannabis activists say there is still a lot to fight for beyond legalization

Comey memos: Trump talks of jailed journalists and ‘hookers’

A 15 page document written by former FBI Director James Comey about dealings with Trump is released to press

UPDATED: Prince Charles to be next Commonwealth leader

Prince Charles to succeed his mother Queen Elizabeth II as head of the 53-nation alliance

U.S. team wins BC Hockey League championship for first time in 39 years

B.C. players help the Wenatchee Wild defeat Prince George in best-of-seven series

Robot caretakers could be in your future

If the idea of a sex robot made heads turn this week, what about a robot nurse at your bedside?

Woman sentenced to life in Valentine’s Day shooting plot at Halifax mall

An American woman has been sentenced to life in prison with no chance of parole for a decade

Countdown is on to the 2018 B.C. Summer Games

Cowichan Valley hosts on July 19-22

Most Read