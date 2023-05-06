Earth Day at the Salt Marsh in Prince Rupert

Gitmaxmak’ay Nisga’a Dancers perform during Earth Day Festivities at Seal Cove Salt Marsh on April 22. (Thom Barker/Black Press Media)Gitmaxmak’ay Nisga’a Dancers perform during Earth Day Festivities at Seal Cove Salt Marsh on April 22. (Thom Barker/Black Press Media)
An obstacle course for bicycles was one of the fun activities for kids during Earth Day Festivities at Seal Cove Salt Marsh on April 22. (Thom Barker/Black Press Media)An obstacle course for bicycles was one of the fun activities for kids during Earth Day Festivities at Seal Cove Salt Marsh on April 22. (Thom Barker/Black Press Media)

An obstacle course for bicycles was one of the fun activities for kids during Earth Day Festivities at Seal Cove Salt Marsh on April 22. (Thom Barker/Black Press Media)

Gitmaxmak’ay Nisga’a Dancers perform during Earth Day Festivities at Seal Cove Salt Marsh on April 22. (Thom Barker/Black Press Media)

By Thom Barker

Previous story
Second annual Hike for Hospice scheduled May 7

Just Posted

Britain’s King Charles inspects the 200th Sovereign’s parade at Royal Military Academy Sandhurst in Camberley, England, on Friday, April 14, 2023. Canadians will be able to celebrate the coronation of King Charles at a special event in Ottawa on May 6. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Dan Kitwood/Pool Photo via AP
QUIZ: How much do you know about King Charles III and the monarchy?

Editor and photographer K-J Millar won bronze at the 2023 BCYCNA Ma Murray Awards on May 4, for the photo ‘Soaking up the sun’ taken during National Indigenous Peoples Day in Prince Rupert on June 21, 2022.
Prince Rupert Northern View media team wins gold at BCYCNA awards

Karima Essa leads Indo-Canadian dancers in an impromptu workshop at the Lester Centre on April 25. (Thom Barker/Black Press Media)
Bollywood star lights up Lester Centre stage

A family of hikers braves the rain to put the right foot forward for the inaugural Prince Rupert Hike for Hospice on May 1, along the waterfront. Hikers had the choice of three different length routes for an afternoon stroll in support of the Hospice organization. (Photo: K-J Millar/The Northern View)
Second annual Hike for Hospice scheduled May 7

Pop-up banner image