The Earl Mah Aquatic Centre has been closed since July 1. The City anticipates it opening by Oct. 15. (Matthew Allen / The Northern View)

Earl Mah Aquatic Centre to open by Oct. 15

City anticipates Oct. 15 open day, but is pushing for ealier time is possible

The Earl Mah Aquatic centre will soon be open for use as contractors complete the final stages of maintenance that saw the pool closed for an extended period this summer.

“We anticipate being open again by October 15th at the latest, but are pushing for an earlier opening date,” said Veronika Steward, communications manager for the City of Prince Rupert in an emailed statement.

The aquatic centre was closed on July 1, while crews worked to replace the hot tub, mezzanine doors, skylights and regrout its stairways.

Stewart said once the larger projects are complete, the pools and hot tub will be refilled and ready to be used.

READ MORE: Prince Rupert pool extends summer closure for extensive repairs

READ MORE: Earl Mah Pool full for final swim of the summer


matthew.allen@thenorthernview.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Previous story
Art exhibit to explore addiction in Prince Rupert

Just Posted

Earl Mah Aquatic Centre to open by Oct. 15

City anticipates Oct. 15 open day, but is pushing for ealier time is possible

Born to lift

Cindy Leighton won gold at the Western Canadians Regional Powerlifting Meet on Sept. 8

Art exhibit to explore addiction in Prince Rupert

North Coast Transition Society asks community to submit art by Oct. 30

Vopak hosts open house

Rupertites had an opportunity to ask questions and get feedback on the project Sept. 26

Roosevelt elementary students learn with a hop, skip and jump

An interactive path on the school’s hallway helps students focus better in class

This Week Podcast — Episode 104

Hear from Prince Rupert’s newly acclaimed Mayor Lee Brain about his vision for the future

Delivering the paper as a family

The Northern View is looking for newspaper carriers in Prince Rupert, join our team today

Ecologists, industry experts look at solutions for forestry sector in face ‘new normal’

Scientists met with forestry bigwigs in Quesnel to brainstorm restructuring forest management

B.C. police chief says ‘work to do’ in wake of review of sex harassment complaints

Review follows investigation of inappropriate Twitter messages sent by former police chief

Update: Brett Kavanaugh’s Supreme Court nomination to go to full Senate

Judiciary Committee votes to send Brett Kavanaugh’s Supreme Court nomination to full Senate.

Fashion Fridays: Shop online like a pro

Kim XO, lets you know the best online shopping tips during Fashion Fridays on the Black Press Media Network

B.C. middle school vice-principal charged with child porn offences

Investigation began in July into Mike Haire, 38, of Abbotsford

New grants make energy retrofits more affordable for B.C. property owners

Up to $14,000 for houses, $200,000 for businesses to save energy

Canada slips to 55th place in global freedom-of-information law rankings

Canada has slipped six places to 55th spot on an annual list of global freedom-of-information rankings, tied with Bulgaria and Uruguay.

Most Read