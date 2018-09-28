Earl Mah Aquatic Centre to open by Oct. 15

City anticipates Oct. 15 open day, but is pushing for ealier time is possible

The Earl Mah Aquatic centre will soon be open for use as contractors complete the final stages of maintenance that saw the pool closed for an extended period this summer.

“We anticipate being open again by October 15th at the latest, but are pushing for an earlier opening date,” said Veronika Steward, communications manager for the City of Prince Rupert in an emailed statement.

The aquatic centre was closed on July 1, while crews worked to replace the hot tub, mezzanine doors, skylights and regrout its stairways.

Stewart said once the larger projects are complete, the pools and hot tub will be refilled and ready to be used.

