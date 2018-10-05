Earl Mah Aquatic Centre opening Oct. 9

City anticipated Oct. 15 opening date, but was able to open early

The Earl Mah Aquatic Centre has been closed since July 1. The City anticipates it opening by Oct. 15. (Matthew Allen / The Northern View)

The Earl Mah Aquatic centre will open for use Oct. 9.

The City of Prince Rupert made the announcement on its website Friday, Oct. 5, stating that the pool would resume with regular hours.

“We hope everyone has a wonderful Thanksgiving weekend and we will see you back in the pools bright and early Tuesday,” the statement said.

Last week, communications manager Veronika Stewart said the city originally anticipated the pool being open by Oct. 15, but were pushing for an earlier date if possible. The aquatic centre was closed on July 1 while crews worked to replace the hot tub, mezzanine doors, skylights and re-grout the stairways.

READ MORE: Prince Rupert pool extends summer closure for extensive repairs

READ MORE: Earl Mah Pool full for final swim of the summer



matthew.allen@thenorthernview.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter