The Cannery Road Race is only one month away

Northern View takes on scenic half-marathon, 10k, 5k, and 1k kid fun

Ready, set, run!

The Northern View will be hosting its 14th annual Cannery Road Race on Sept. 14.

Kids are encouraged to get active as they will take part in their own race for free. Adults have the option to can run or walk the 5K, 10K and half-marathon.

“This is a running event aimed to be as inclusive as possible. Supporters are also encouraged to join the celebration BBQ with the participants while absorbing the natural and historic beauty of the North Pacific Cannery,” said Shannon Lough, co-race director and president of Rupert Runners.

Both local and out of town runners are can join in the race. The route follows the picturesque North Pacific Cannery will be the site, the Skeena River, Lelu Island and through Port Edward.

Following the race, runners can refuel with a delicious BBQ meal on the working dock next to the Skeena River as they spend the afternoon exploring the historic site.

Last year saw more than 125 runners, from competitive athletes to kids, participate in the event. There was also a contingent of runners who travelled from Smithers and Terrace, some of whom took home the first place title.

The event this year is sponsored by The Northern View, Rupert Runners, North Pacific Cannery, Zikhara Yoga, and Pembina.

Tickets can be purchases at www.canneryroadrace.ca/.

READ MORE: The Northern View announces inaugural Tyee Fishing Derby with $7,000 in prizes

READ MORE: More than 125 runners take part in Northern View Cannery Road Race

 

Previous story
FYI: Get your swimsuits out Prince Rupert, the pool is open early

Just Posted

FYI: Get your swimsuits out Prince Rupert, the pool is open early

The Earl Mah pool will be re-opening ahead of schedule

Stewart port receives $13 million for export expansion

The federal government has approved $13.1 million in infrastructure spending at the… Continue reading

Lighting the pathway for mental health awareness

Tyler Waddell cycles into Prince Rupert as he nears the end of his B.C. journey

B.C. Liberal party fined for accepting donation from Prince Rupert company

The party was fined $200 for disallowed donation from Sullivan Mechanical Ltd.

Beware of CityWest email impostors

The Prince Rupert telecom company is warning customers about fraudulent emails

The Northern View 2019 Readers Choice

It’s that time of year again! Vote online or at the Prince Rupert office before noon on Aug. 30

Don’t forget to sign up for Northern View’s Cannery Road Race!

Register online at canneryroadrace.ca, race takes place on Sept. 14

The Northern View announces inaugural Tyee Fishing Derby in Prince Rupert

More than $7,000 up for grabs for biggest legal salmon and halibut

BC Liquor Stores to phase in paper bags province-wide

No timeline exists, but stores use 22 million plastic bags each year

Bodies of B.C. fugitives believed to have been found in Manitoba

Kam McLeod and Bryer Schmegelsky were suspects in three homicides in northern B.C.

TIMELINE: The hunt for two B.C. men who became Canada’s most wanted murder suspects

First deemed missing, Bryer Schmegelsky and Kam McLeod were later declared suspects in three homicides

‘No chance to get bored’: BC Ferries gives glimpse of life on Powell River Queen

Campbell River-Quadra route among the ‘most difficult on the planet,’ says skipper

B.C. man convicted of kidnapping and raping girl, 11, granted unsupervised day trips

Brian Edward Abrosimo abducted and sexually assaulted an 11-year-old girl in Langley.

VIDEO: More properties on alert as Eagle Bluff wildfire grows to 1,260 hectares

Properties now under an evacuation notice include an area in the Senkulmen Business Park in Oliver

Most Read