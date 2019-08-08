The Cannery Road Race is only one month away

Ready, set, run!

The Northern View will be hosting its 14th annual Cannery Road Race on Sept. 14.

Kids are encouraged to get active as they will take part in their own race for free. Adults have the option to can run or walk the 5K, 10K and half-marathon.

“This is a running event aimed to be as inclusive as possible. Supporters are also encouraged to join the celebration BBQ with the participants while absorbing the natural and historic beauty of the North Pacific Cannery,” said Shannon Lough, co-race director and president of Rupert Runners.

Both local and out of town runners are can join in the race. The route follows the picturesque North Pacific Cannery will be the site, the Skeena River, Lelu Island and through Port Edward.

Following the race, runners can refuel with a delicious BBQ meal on the working dock next to the Skeena River as they spend the afternoon exploring the historic site.

Last year saw more than 125 runners, from competitive athletes to kids, participate in the event. There was also a contingent of runners who travelled from Smithers and Terrace, some of whom took home the first place title.

The event this year is sponsored by The Northern View, Rupert Runners, North Pacific Cannery, Zikhara Yoga, and Pembina.

Tickets can be purchases at www.canneryroadrace.ca/.

READ MORE: The Northern View announces inaugural Tyee Fishing Derby with $7,000 in prizes