Crews have been clearing space for a new dog park on McKay Street since August. (Matthew Allen / The Northern View)

Dog park coming soon to McKay Street park

City crews have been working to clear space since early August

Prince Rupert’s dog owners will soon have a new place to let their canine companions stretch their legs.

The city has been clearing land to make way for a new dog park which will replace the old park that was in Doug Kerr field.

Veronika Stewart, communications manager for the City of Prince Rupert, said work has been ongoing since mid-August, beginning first with ground scrubbing and has continued in September with the installation of fencing.

READ MORE: Dog park closing to convert into minor baseball field

“Crews are working hard to complete the project as soon as possible,” said Stewart in an emailed statement.

Doug Kerr field was officially closed as a dog park in March after the city — in partnership with the Prince Rupert Minor Softball Association — began work to restore the field as a baseball field.

While this was good for local softball players, it left the city’s dog owners without a readily available place to run their dogs. A new dog park was planned to be installed next to the new McKay Street park, which was constructed on April 7 and 8.

No timeline has been given for when the park will be open for use, but Stewart said the City will alert the public when it is complete.

“We thank the public for their patience while the new dog park is constructed,” she said.

READ MORE: McKay Street Park breaks ground


