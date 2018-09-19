Hadley and Kyli Seier deliver the newspaper as a family in Prince Rupert. Join our team, make some money and pick up a carrier route today. (Shannon Lough / The Northern View)

Delivering the paper as a family

The Northern View is looking for newspaper carriers in Prince Rupert, join our team today

The Northern View is looking for newspaper carriers.

The Seier family started delivering papers a couple months ago so their daughter, Hadley, can save money for a shield and a bus.

Maybe you don’t want to save up for a bus, but whatever you’re saving for, new hockey skates, a trip to Vancouver, or university, here is an opportunity to get outside, get some exercise and make some money by sharing the news… literally.

Learn how you can pick up one of our open routes by contacting the newsroom today 250-624-8088.

Or CLICK HERE to reach us online.


newsroom@thenorthernview.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Previous story
Volunteers help North Coast bald eagle spread its wings

Just Posted

Volunteers help North Coast bald eagle spread its wings

After healing at the Prince Rupert Wildlife Shelter the bird was released at Rushbrook

Hatching a plan for Prince Rupert’s salmon

Prince Rupert Salmonid Enhancement Society Annual General Meeting open to all on Sept. 20

Anglers furious over VIP fishing trip

DFO, SkeenaWild both investigating legality of FN research licence to fishing party

Work begins to remove cargo from grounded Haida Gwaii barge and fishing lodge

Westcoast Resorts’ Hippa Lodge broke from its moorings and ran aground early this month

Visibility improvements coming for Prince Rupert’s downtown streets

Work on McBride Street and Second Avenue intersections, crosswalks, will take place this fall

More than 125 runners take part in Northern View Cannery Road Race

Teen Terrace runners first to finish 5km and 10km, Prince Rupert runner wins 21km race

Delivering the paper as a family

The Northern View is looking for newspaper carriers in Prince Rupert, join our team today

B.C. hockey product eyes shot at Olympic spot with China

Fletcher is one of 24 who travelled to Shenzhen, China for the first official Olympic dev camp.

Are you feeling lazy? That’s OK – it’s just science

UBC study shows that humans are hardwired to prefer being sloth-like

LETTER: Who do we blame for the tragedy of Marrisa Shen’s death?

The B.C. girl was killed in a Burnaby park last July

Competition tribunal to hear B.C.-based case on airline food starting in October

The competition commissioner argued Vancouver airport authority had exploited its market position

Seek compromise with U.S. on cannabis at border, lawyers urge Ottawa

U.S. Customs and Border Protection agency sent tremors through Canada’s burgeoning cannabis sector

Trudeau says Canada wants to see ‘movement’ before signing revised NAFTA deal

Foreign Affairs Minister Chrystia Freeland is back in Washington in search of a way to bridge divide

Wet weather means all types of burning, forest use OK in Coastal region

Campfires, open fires no larger than two metres by three metres, and all types of forest use allowed

Most Read