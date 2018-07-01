One of the three new bridges installed along the Rushbrook trail on June 21 and 22. A grand opening ceremony will be held at the Rushbrook Floats side of the trail on July 14. (Matthew Allen / The Northern View)

Date set for official Rushbrook Trail opening

The Rotary Club of Prince Rupert will host the opening ceremony on July 14

Rupertites who have waited to enjoy Rushbrook trail will have an opportunity to celebrate its completion in a few weeks.

On July 1, the Rotary Club of Prince Rupert announced the grand opening for the newly restored trail, which will take place on July 14. The opening celebration will begin at 11:00 a.m. at the at the Rushbrook Float end of the trail and will be followed by a barbecue from 11:45 a.m. – 12:30 p.m.

The opening will mark the official end of what has been more than a decade of waiting to enjoy the picturesque walk along the Rushbrook waterfront area. In that time, the Rotary Club — in partnership with the Port of Prince Rupert, CN, Pinnacle Renewable Energy, the City of Prince Rupert and the Kaien Island Trail Enhancement and Recreation Society — raised funds to restore the trail, which had been closed in 2003 due to safety concerns.

On June 21 and 22, three new bridges were installed on the path which provide better views looking back over the ocean and move hikers away from the cliff face next to the trail.

matthew.allen@thenorthernview.com
