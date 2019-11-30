Thai dancers were among the performers at the Multicultural Festival. (Alex Kurial / The Northern View)

Dances on display at Prince Rupert multicultural festival

Food and activities filled the day as visitors took a trip around the world

The Highliner was the site of A Celebration of Multicultural Diversity on Nov. 24, with many different cultures coming together to show off their food, dancing, traditional wear and more.

The Immigrant and Multicultural Society, along with the Association des Francophones et Francophiles du Nord-Ouest (AFFNO) organized the event, which featured representation from cultures including Indo-Canadians, Thailand, Japan, Belize and the Haida Nation.

Marlene McIntyre, along with her grandkids Kinsey and Tanner, represented the Haida Nation. (Alex Kurial / The Northern View)

Bhangra dancers in action. (Barton Hughes photo)

(Barton Hughes photo)

READ MORE: Prince Rupert’s Salvation Army receives $550 on a 550th celebration

“It went very well. I’m very happy to see all the cultures that were out,” Louisa Sanchez, president of the Immigrant and Multicultural Society, said.

Sanchez was representing her native Belize at a table, featuring information — and food — from the Central American country. Formerly British Honduras, Belize is a heavily diverse nation home to many backgrounds and languages, including Kriol, Spanish, English, Garifuna and Maya, to name a few. Sanchez is of Mayan descent herself, and had several Mayan pieces on display at her table.

Visitors learned plenty about Belize when they stopped by Louisa Sanchez’s table. (Alex Kurial / The Northern View)

Kulwant Basi, Baljinder Basi, Sharon Wekel, Swarnjit Chana and Kanwal Chugh attended on behalf of the North Coast Indo-Canadian Arts Club. (Alex Kurial / The Northern View)

Mona Izumi showed off her Japanese heritage with her kimono. (Alex Kurial / The Northern View)

READ MORE: Heart of Our City: Mona Izumi: Sharing a piece of history

“I love looking at the women of the different cultures, and their daughters or grandaughters dancing, and their beautiful smiling faces,” Chantale Cornwall, AFFNO board member, said. “They’re so proud that their daughters are continuing that beautiful legacy. To me that’s very Canadian and very special.”

There were several dance performances, including Bhangra dancers, Thai dancers and Kwe Unglis Haida dancers.

Alex Kurial | Journalist
Alex Kurial 
Send Alex email
Like the The Northern View on Facebook
Follow us on Twitter

Previous story
SkeenaWild Film and Photo Festival announces 2019 winners
Next story
It pays to shop local: Week one winners announced for Santa Shops Here

Just Posted

Heart of Our City | Cruise ships, Cleveland and dumpster notes: Happy in strange places

The Joey Jack of all trades

Dances on display at Prince Rupert multicultural festival

Food and activities filled the day as visitors took a trip around the world

Prince Rupert gymnasts have eyes on winter games

Duo will look to lock up their spot during next weekend’s qualifiers in Terrace

Notice of fishing closure between Haida Gwaii and Prince Rupert

As of 11:59 on Friday certain quota areas will be closed to commercial Red Sea Urchins fishing

It pays to shop local: Week one winners announced for Santa Shops Here

This holiday season shop in Prince Rupert first

Rainmakers roll in early season exhibition play

Perfect start on the road as new season begins with a new starting core

Canfor adds Christmas closure to B.C. forestry curtailments

More Vancouver Island loggers laid off in industry downturn

Canadian activist says RCMP profile about her is ‘kind of creepy and unsettling’

Clear evidence the RCMP was watching in 2015 has made activist Rachel Small more wary

Man’s body found wrapped in rug near Kamloops dumpster; RCMP investigating

Investigators working to determine timeline leading to man’s death

Search suspended for missing Lower Mainland man with dementia last seen Thursday

Maple Ridge man who suffers from dementia missing in rural area

Scheer cautions against internal fighting in speech in Conservative heartland

Scheer’s speech Alberta received a warm, but by no means raucous, reception

B.C. Conservative MP Ed Fast declines critic role, cites Scheer’s leadership

Longtime local MP said Conservative leader was entitled to team that ‘fully supports his leadership’

Three of five cats freeze to death after being left in wire crate in South Okanagan

The BC SPCA is reminding pet owners to keep their animals safe inside this winter

BC Silver Alert co-founder calls 2019 a tragic year for seniors with dementia

Chilliwack hit especially hard with two older people found deceased since August

Most Read