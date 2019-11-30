Dances on display at Prince Rupert multicultural festival

Food and activities filled the day as visitors took a trip around the world

Thai dancers were among the performers at the Multicultural Festival. (Alex Kurial / The Northern View)

The Highliner was the site of A Celebration of Multicultural Diversity on Nov. 24, with many different cultures coming together to show off their food, dancing, traditional wear and more.

The Immigrant and Multicultural Society, along with the Association des Francophones et Francophiles du Nord-Ouest (AFFNO) organized the event, which featured representation from cultures including Indo-Canadians, Thailand, Japan, Belize and the Haida Nation.

Marlene McIntyre, along with her grandkids Kinsey and Tanner, represented the Haida Nation. (Alex Kurial / The Northern View)

Bhangra dancers in action. (Barton Hughes photo)

(Barton Hughes photo)

“It went very well. I’m very happy to see all the cultures that were out,” Louisa Sanchez, president of the Immigrant and Multicultural Society, said.

Sanchez was representing her native Belize at a table, featuring information — and food — from the Central American country. Formerly British Honduras, Belize is a heavily diverse nation home to many backgrounds and languages, including Kriol, Spanish, English, Garifuna and Maya, to name a few. Sanchez is of Mayan descent herself, and had several Mayan pieces on display at her table.

Visitors learned plenty about Belize when they stopped by Louisa Sanchez’s table. (Alex Kurial / The Northern View)

Kulwant Basi, Baljinder Basi, Sharon Wekel, Swarnjit Chana and Kanwal Chugh attended on behalf of the North Coast Indo-Canadian Arts Club. (Alex Kurial / The Northern View)

Mona Izumi showed off her Japanese heritage with her kimono. (Alex Kurial / The Northern View)

“I love looking at the women of the different cultures, and their daughters or grandaughters dancing, and their beautiful smiling faces,” Chantale Cornwall, AFFNO board member, said. “They’re so proud that their daughters are continuing that beautiful legacy. To me that’s very Canadian and very special.”

There were several dance performances, including Bhangra dancers, Thai dancers and Kwe Unglis Haida dancers.

