Curtains close on Prince Rupert’s 23rd annual Udderfest theatre festival

Host Chrystopher Thompson poses with participants Alexandre Chavanne-Wallace, Aurora Martin, Tristan Higginson and Johnathan Lundman before the Artificially Intelligent Show, giving Udderfest 2023 its final act on Aug. 20. (Seth Forward/The Northern View) The festival was held at the Tom Rooney Playhouse in Prince Rupert. (Seth Forward/The Northern View) The festival performed theatre and live music for five days to local arts enthusiasts. (Seth Forward/The Northern View)

The curtains have closed on the 23rd annual Udderfest Theatre Festival after five days of lively local acts.

Prince Rupert’s Tom Rooney Playhouse hosted eight separate performances over the five days, ranging from improv to folk music.

Chrystopher Thompson, host of the “Artificially Intelligent” show, which was Udderfest’s final performance, said the week was “fantastic.”

“It’s a really, really awesome festival,” he said. “We’ve been really happy that we’ve been able to fill up the roster this well and have lots of fun.”

Some events were wildly imaginative, even including a Barbie vs Oppenheimer showdown during Saturday’s “War of Wits” show, while some were chaotic, like the “Udderly Spectacular Treasure Hunt,” where Prince Rupert’s young actors took the stage.

Thompson said the festival would not have happened without the large team of volunteers who worked a variety of tasks throughout the week.

“It’s always so nice to see all the people that come out, whether it’s people working the door or people working behind the scenes before the shows are going on,” he said. “It’s just really encouraging to see how supported we are by our community.”

