Prince Rupert Mayor Lee Brain presented Robert Currie with Civic Merit Award on July 1 at Mariner’s Park (Mayor Lee Brain photo)

Currie and Calder honoured with civic awards

City of Prince Rupert handed out the awards to outstanding citizens on Canada Day weekend

The City of Prince Rupert honoured two of its residents for the outstanding work they have done in the community during this year’s Canada Day celebrations.

Prince Rupert Mayor Lee Brain presented the Civic Merit Award to Robert Currie on July 1 at Mariner’s Park. Currie — who has been a been a longstanding member of the Prince Rupert Crime Stoppers — was given the Civilian of the Year award last year from the organization for his contributions.

READ MORE: Johnny Basso receives Civic Merit Award

The Civic Appreciation Award is given to an individual who brings distinction to the community through outstanding achievements in a number of areas including: business and entrepreneurs, arts and entertainment, science and academics, health and education, sports and youth leadership, volunteer and community service.

Earlier in the week, a second award was given to Tanner Reis Calder, who is a commanding officer with the Captain Cook Sea Cadets. Calder received the Civic Appreciation Award for her work with the cadets in addition to her other volunteer efforts in the city.

The Civic Appreciation Award is given to an individual or group whose services or contributions have benefited the city.

 


