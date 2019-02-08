Shayla Brown shows off her dress with the raven crest. (Shannon Lough / The Northern View)

Crests and regalia for 60th All Native Tournament opening ceremonies

VIDEO: Coast Ts’msyan artist, John Haldane, on the crests he designed for Lax Kw’alaams dancers

Preparations for the opening ceremonies go beyond practicing the songs and dances. With more than forty Lax Kw’alaams members needing regalia for the performance, Coast Ts’msyan artist, John Haldane designed the crests for the regalia, while members met in the evenings to measure, cut and stitch.

Even those dancers who already have regalia for the Feb. 10 performance at the All Native Basketball Tournament will take the time to add to their traditional dress, tunic or cape.

“A lot of them are new dancers,” said Haldane. “So this gives them the opportunity to get some”

“A person’s regalia is never finished. Every major event in their lives, and in their tribe and house, they add a little bit more to their regalia.”

Standard colours on the northwest coast are red and black, button blankets, tunics, dresses, aprons, leggings are all the types of regalia to be worn.

Haldane was about 13 years old when he first got into drumming and dancing on Lax Kw’alaams.

“As soon as I joined, my folks got me a drum and my Gran put my regalia together and she made my apron, she made my tunic, and I had store bought moccasins, which is pretty much the norm now,” he said with a laugh.

Back then, he remembers the dance group having approximately 200 people. They travelled in the area, up to Greenville, to Kincolith for Hobiyee, the Nisga’a New Year.

He started by tracing designs, then he would copy by freehand. Around the time he quit playing basketball, he got into making his own designs.

“The dancers back home were starting to get a little more involved in the community … we started having more regular practices and more and more people showed up. We got to about 200 strong,” he said.

The designs for the 60th anniversary of the tournament are basic for easy transfer onto the regalia.

READ/WATCH MORE: Lax Kw’alaams prepare to lead All Native opening ceremonies

When it comes to putting the crest onto the material, they use iron-on material to cut around the design and then place it on a tunic or dress. For added strength it can be stitched on as well.

“I’ve had to do designs for our tribe’s feasts and I’ve designed my own regalia as well,” Haldane said.

Within all four crests — eagle, raven, wolf and killer whale — he’s also inserted a human face to represent the dancer, the drummer.

In the weeks leading up to the All Native Tournament’s opening ceremonies, dance group members met at the Lax Kw’alaams office on First Avenue in Prince Rupert to make their regalia.

Self-taught seamstress, Jeanette Buchanan, was there to assist with the flurry of red and black polyester and cotton material laid out on the tables.

“Everybody in the dance group is a friend, so it’s a great time to get together,” she said, all smiles.

After the patterns are cut, and stitched, and the fringes are added for decoration, they appliquéd the crests for the finishing touches.

WATCH MORE: Gingolx bring a full house to All Native opening ceremonies

To report a typo, email: editor@thenorthernview.com.

Shannon Lough | Editor
Shannon Lough 
Send Shannon email
Like the The Northern View on Facebook
Follow us on Twitter

 

Jeanette Buchanan, a talented seamstress, assists with the regalia making. (Shannon Lough / The Northern View)

Previous story
Cold snap causes ice at Oldfield Fish Hatchery

Just Posted

More charges laid in connection to an alleged drug trafficking ring in B.C.’s north

The investigation into street and mid-level drug trafficking first began in July 2015

B.C.’s coal terminal expansion to accommodate diversification

Ridley Terminals kicked off 30-day consultation with open houses in Prince Rupert and Port Edward

Cullen calls federal ruling a “huge win for wild salmon”

Skeena-Bulkley Valley MP disappointed it took a federal court to change DFO policy on farmed salmon

Dog killed in wolf attack in Port Edward

B.C. Conservation Officer is searching for at least three wolves and urges caution

Prince Rupert resident temporarily banned from city hall for threats

Resident wants city to repair broken retaining wall, and to board up derelict neighbouring home

This Week Show – Episode 121

Highlights from this week in Prince Rupert

Toews scores in OT as Blackhawks edge Canucks 4-3

Pettersson nets 25th of year in losing cause for Vancouver

VIDEO: 2020 New Holland Canadian Juniors will playout in the Lower Mainland

Three-time national champ Tyler Tardi on hand for annoucement – excited to possibly compete at home.

Province, Wet’suwet’en hereditary chiefs announce reconciliation process

A potlatch feast will be held in March by the Wet’suwet’en hereditary chiefs to discuss with clans.

Suspended B.C. legislature officers respond to Speaker’s allegations

Craig James, Gary Lenz say they gave detailed answers to MLA committee

Man wins $888,000 from B.C. doctor for medication error that left him ‘totally disabled’

‘He is not the same man he was before his hospitalization,’ judge says

Do you control the thermostat based on comfort or saving money?

A survey from BC Hdyro suggests this is one of the most contentious arguments couples have

Not much Elections Canada can do about fake news spread about candidates

The NDP has asked the commissioner of elections, Yves Cote, to investigate the mansion matter

Training dummy or actual body? B.C. RCMP recovery mission takes a humorous turn

“Cold and unresponsive” body was DND training dummy

Most Read