Cow Bay Days and Children’s Day in the Park return to Prince Rupert

Rupertites were treated to an afternoon of fun, games and delicious treats on July 7

Rupertites flocked to Cow Bay and Mariner’s Park on July 7 to enjoy the fun and festivities of Cow Bay Days and Children’s Day in the Park.

All afternoon, businesses on the street hosted a variety of activities ranging from face painting to bouncy castles to archery. A little way up the street, Mariner’s Park was the venue for Children’s Day in the Park where kids had the opportunity to blow giant-sized bubbles or sing on stage with the afternoon’s performers.

Check out the Northern View’s highlights of both events.



Jesse Eysele creates some big bubbles during Children’s Day in the Park on July 7 at Mariner’s Park (Matthew Allen / The Northern View)

Suhayla Gill watches her bubble burst during Children’s Day In The Park. (Matthew Allen / The Northern View)

Rhonda Stoik and her son Felix make a big bubble together. (Matthew Allen / The Northern View)

Levi Green gets his face painted. (Matthew Allen / The Northern View)

Oliver McLean sets up a bowling pin to aim at during Cow Bay Days. (Matthew Allen / The Northern View)

Cheyanne Williams takes aim at the Good Time Games archery station during Cow Bay Days. (Matthew Allen / The Northern View)

Ryan Stone takes aim at some cans. (Matthew Allen / The Northern View)

Ari Anderson get comfortable in the drivers seat. (Matthew Allen / The Northern View)