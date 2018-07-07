(Matthew Allen / The Northern View)

Cow Bay Days and Children’s Day in the Park return to Prince Rupert

Rupertites were treated to an afternoon of fun, games and delicious treats on July 7

Rupertites flocked to Cow Bay and Mariner’s Park on July 7 to enjoy the fun and festivities of Cow Bay Days and Children’s Day in the Park.

All afternoon, businesses on the street hosted a variety of activities ranging from face painting to bouncy castles to archery. A little way up the street, Mariner’s Park was the venue for Children’s Day in the Park where kids had the opportunity to blow giant-sized bubbles or sing on stage with the afternoon’s performers.

READ MORE: Connie Jack is a moover and shaker

Check out the Northern View’s highlights of both events.


matthew.allen@thenorthernview.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

 

Jesse Eysele creates some big bubbles during Children’s Day in the Park on July 7 at Mariner’s Park (Matthew Allen / The Northern View)

Suhayla Gill watches her bubble burst during Children’s Day In The Park. (Matthew Allen / The Northern View)

Rhonda Stoik and her son Felix make a big bubble together. (Matthew Allen / The Northern View)

Levi Green gets his face painted. (Matthew Allen / The Northern View)

Oliver McLean sets up a bowling pin to aim at during Cow Bay Days. (Matthew Allen / The Northern View)

Cheyanne Williams takes aim at the Good Time Games archery station during Cow Bay Days. (Matthew Allen / The Northern View)

Ryan Stone takes aim at some cans. (Matthew Allen / The Northern View)

Ari Anderson get comfortable in the drivers seat. (Matthew Allen / The Northern View)

Hayden and Destiny Salm pose with a Cow Bay cow. (Matthew Allen / The Northern View)

Previous story
Heart of Our City: Connie Jack is a moover and shaker

Just Posted

MVP of the Week: Slo-Pitch hits and archeaological digs

Stephanie Huddlestan wants to teach Prince Rupert’s young softball players that anything is possible

Cow Bay Days and Children’s Day in the Park return to Prince Rupert

Rupertites were treated to an afternoon of fun, games and delicious treats on July 7

Hannah Scherr competing on international stage

Scherr is competing at the 2018 Paris World Games with the Celtic Barbarians on July 8 and 9

Heart of Our City: Connie Jack is a moover and shaker

One of the organizers behind Cow Bay Days talks about how she brings it all together

CN upcycles old rail ties into artificial reefs

A pilot project to enhance B.C. coastal marine life is being launched in Prince Rupert

Biggest cruise ship to call on Prince Rupert in 2018

922 people visited Prince Rupert on July 5 via Crystal Symphony

Newspaper carriers wanted!

Contact The Northern View today to find out how you can become a part of our team

Gypsy, a 6-foot-long ball python, missing in Delta

The six-foot long and eight-inch wide snake is not venemous and eats small animals

RCMP believe convicted sex offender may have more victims in B.C.

In March, Randolph Byron Dunlop was found guilty of sexually assaulting a woman in 1994

Three-time Olympic medallist Andre De Grasse pulls up injured in 200 semifinal

The 23-year-old from Markham, Ont., was leading and running well at Terry Fox Stadium when he slowed

Corgis, owners invited to B.C. beach hangout – yes, you read that right

Spanish Banks to host cute corgi meetup, featuring beach race and dozens of four-legged friends

VIDEO: Ovechkin shows off the Stanley Cup at the World Cup

Washington Capitals captain took the NHL trophy to a fan zone in Moscow

Canadian firefighter dies in fall on Pakistan’s treacherous K2 mountain

Serge Dessureault died Saturday while attempting to scale 8,611-meter mountain in northern Pakistan

Washington State man gets life in prison in slaying of B.C. woman, husband

The judge said the killer of Monique Patenaude, Patrick Shunn seemed to regard his trial as a game.

Most Read

  • CN upcycles old rail ties into artificial reefs

    A pilot project to enhance B.C. coastal marine life is being launched in Prince Rupert

  • Cow Bay Days and Children’s Day in the Park return to Prince Rupert

    Rupertites were treated to an afternoon of fun, games and delicious treats on July 7