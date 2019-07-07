Cow Bay Day put out to pasture: Second event in a month cancelled in Prince Rupert due to lack of volunteers

Connie Jack, organizer of the event for the last eight years, stepped down from her role

Hayden and Destiny Salm pose with a Cow Bay cow during Cow Bay Day 2018. (Matthew Allen / The Northern View)

Cow Bay Day 2019 is cancelled and we are unsure when it is coming back.

During this time of year, near the second week of July, the parking lot by the Cow Bay Gift Gallery is closed off and transformed into a playground for kids with food and entertainment for the adults.

“It’s about celebrating where we work and giving back to the community,” said Connie Jack, long-time organizer of the event and manager of the aptly named Udder Bags.

Jack has been organizing Cow Bay Day for the past eight years, alongside her husband, but has now decided to step down and pass the torch. The problem is, nobody has opted to pick up that torch and as a result the event which brings in 200-300 people during the one-day event will be missed in one of Prince Rupert’s most scenic and popular areas.

Connie Jack has helped organize Cow Bay Days for several years. (Keili Bartlett / The Northern View)

Jack said that stores in the area would get together and donate something for free to the events — be it food, games, or entertainment — to give back to the community and celebrate the city’s historically beautiful area.

This is the second event in Prince Rupert to be cancelled within the past month. Legion Week, which takes place during the last week of June in B.C. and the Yukon, saw no celebrations in Prince Rupert after their open house was also cancelled for the same reasons.

Jack said Cow Bay Day began long before she started working in the area. “Back when the city allowed us to use a horse-carriage to bring people around,” she said.

Eventually the event was discontinued until she got together with some workers from Opa’s and the Cow Bay Gift Gallery to revive it.

Jack said that she hopes to see more volunteers get involved so they can continue showing the community their appreciation of their long-time support and patronage.

Ryan Stone takes aim at some cans during Cow Bay Day 2018. (Matthew Allen / The Northern View)

