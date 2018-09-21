Cops for Cancer complete 850 km ride in Prince Rupert

Bike fundraiser collected $195,400 for cancer research in 2018

As the cyclists pushed the pedals for the last few clicks under a sunny sky, it was hard to believe they started at freezing temperatures and snow.

Thirty riders with the Cops for Cancer – Tour de North completed the 850 km route from Prince George to Prince Rupert on Thursday, Sept. 20 after seven straight days of peddling.

“There were 30 riders and mixed in … with community riders, there were sheriffs, BC Ambulance, RCMP, and support crew, can’t forget the support crew,” said Cpl. Devon Gerrits after he arrived at The Crest hotel.

The Prince Rupert crew consisted of retired RCMP member Bob Killbery, Cpl. Gerrits, Cst. Stefanie Wainman, and former resident Sgt. Jennifer Collins, who transferred to Prince George and who has completed her fourth Tour de North.

Participants were supported by an RCMP vehicle in the front and back of the pack, along with a BC Ambulance and the owner of Cycle Logic who kept the bikes tuned up.

While the ride itself was a challenge, the real purpose of the annual event is to raise money for cancer research for children. This year, the event raised $195,400, with a little help from a charitable toilet that got moved around Prince Rupert.

READ MORE: Fighting crime and cancer in Prince Rupert

When asked if there were any hiccups during the ride, Wainman said the weather was rough.

“The weather, first and foremost, was a bigger challenge than I think Devon and I thought it would be, but even the terrain was a little difficult at some times,” she said.

From snow to freezing rain, it was a tough start.

“We started off with about 0 degrees, was the temperature in Prince George when we headed out. A lot of winter clothes being worn on a bike in September,” Collins said.

Despite the weather, the team supporting the riders kept the energy alive.

“I must say though, if it wasn’t for the team surrounding us it would have been pretty hard to continue to push on but we had such a great support network that it really was able to give us that drive to keep on going,” Gerrits said.

READ MORE: MVP of the Week — A cop riding for cancer

 

shannon.lough@thenorthernview.com 

