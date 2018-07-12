The video allegedly showed a family, including two young girls, feeding a black bear that had wandered onto their property. (File image)

Conservation investigating video of kids feeding bears in B.C.

The Vancouver-area family were allegedly seen handing out food though an open window of a home

British Columbia’s Conservation Officer Service is investigating allegations a Vancouver-area family feed a mother black bear and her cub.

Conservation Officer Lonnie Schoenthal says a complaint was received on the government-run tip line that permits anonymous reporting of wildlife, fisheries or environmental infractions.

Videos posted to social media, but since removed, showed adults and children handing out food, including an entire roll of crackers, to the sow and cub though an open window of a home.

The videos, which have been circulating on several media outlets, show two girls hand-feeding a cub from a patio and an adult cracking open a sliding glass door to slip a roll of crackers to the mother bear, who snatches the food and walks away.

Schoenthal says in a release that feeding wildlife puts both humans and animals at risk and is an offence under the Wildlife Act, carrying a $345 fine.

He says the bears may have to be destroyed if they become a public nuisance.

“When you food condition an animal it begins to no longer eat its natural food sources and it believes it can approach people and receive a food reward,” says Schoenthal in a release.

“However, in doing that you are putting the bear and the public at risk.”

The Canadian Press

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Anti-smoking protest giving woman the creeps

Just Posted

Five container yard employees hospitalized after being exposed to “unknown substance”

A hazardous materials team was sent to Prince Rupert, B.C. to investigate the incident at Fairview

Get islanded in Prince Rupert this weekend

Old clocks to run 1.5 minutes fast while BC Hydro conducts repairs on main grid

Ridley Terminals moves ahead with expansion project

With coal volumes increasing, RTI wants to be able to load two vessels simultaneously

First Nation pipeline protesters erect ‘tiny homes’ in B.C. Park

Kanahus Manuel and Tiny House Warriors say more homes being constructed in park

Live-streaming ancient undersea volcanoes in HD

16-day expedition maps SG̱aan Ḵinghlas-Bowie, Dellwood, and Explorer seamounts

This Week Podcast – Episode 93

Intertidal Music Festival special, find out how you can win tickets to the big event

Newspaper carriers wanted!

Contact The Northern View today to find out how you can become a part of our team

Conservation investigating video of kids feeding bears in B.C.

The Vancouver-area family were allegedly seen handing out food though an open window of a home

PHOTOS: 4 renters, kittens escape Lower Mainland house fire

Firefighters are still putting out hot spots and are unsure of damages at this time

The Latest: HBO’s ‘Game of Thrones’ leads all Emmy nominees

70th annual Emmy Awards nominations announced Thursday

B.C. RCMP say shooting could be linked to 2016 Vancouver double homicide

Bullets hit a house in the 5200-block of Smith Avenue Wednesday

Indigenous women overrepresented in Vancouver police checks: rights advocates

B.C. Civil Liberties Association, Union of B.C. Indian Chiefs asked complaint commissioner to probe

Surge in demand for paper, glass straws a boon for plastic alternatives firms

Starbucks, Ikea, A&W, Recipe Unlimited Corp. have announced they would phase out plastic straws

Liberal promise to set strict rules for unpaid interns pushed to 2019

Officials now say it will be fall of 2019 — right when the next federal election is expected

Most Read

  • This Week Podcast – Episode 93

    Intertidal Music Festival special, find out how you can win tickets to the big event

  • Anti-smoking protest giving woman the creeps

    Dead snake, motor oil, rotting seafood among items left on rock where woman takes cigarette break

  • Conservation investigating video of kids feeding bears in B.C.

    The Vancouver-area family were allegedly seen handing out food though an open window of a home