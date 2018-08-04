Community raises funds in support of family of Diversity Festival drowning victim

Jessica Mokrzycki, 23, passed away on July 21 after a drowning accident on Texada Island

Members of the community are raising funds for a Prince Rupert family who experienced deep tragedy in the past few weeks.

Two fundraisers — a Quadra travel account and a GoFundMe page —have been set up to help support the Mokrzycki family after 23-year-old Jessica Mokrzycki died in drowning accident at the Diversity Festival on Texada Island on July 21.

Described as a kind, hardworking individual, Mokrzycki was known for having a positive impact on everyone she was around.

“She was a really bright light in a lot of people’s lives,” said Whitney Magliocchi, who started the GoFundMe page. “She was very outgoing and adventurous and just a genuine person that had an easy going nature that put people at ease.”

So far the two campaigns have raised approximately $29,000, which will be donated to the family.

Karen Basso, manager at Quadra travel and a friend of the family, said when she was devastated when she heard the news and wanted to provide an alternative for people to help who might not comfortable using the GoFundMe platform.

“Not everyone is a fan of those campaigns,” she said. “…travel is expensive and I just thought that was a way that we could help out.”

Basso said the response to both campaigns has been wonderful and she hopes the funds will help provide a little relief for Mokrzycki’s mother, who has relatives in Poland.

“Prince Rupert is such a giving place, there’s just so many people who have stepped up and helped out,” she said. “I hope what’s happened will give a little comfort for her and will give her a little bit of peace that’s she’s not having to work harder to just get by.”

For more information about making a contribution through Quadra, email Basso at karen@quadratravel.ca

To contribute to the GoFundMe campaign visit: https://www.gofundme.com/supportbeatadaniel.

