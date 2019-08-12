Community Outlook

Registration is now open for fall classes at the Dance Academy of Prince Rupert. There will be a number of options available — classes range in age from 1 ½ years old to adult — and span a variety of genres, including ballet, jazz, hip-hop, musical theatre and more.

For those looking to learn more, the academy will be hosting open houses on Aug. 27-28, and Sep. 3-6, both from 2 p.m. to 7 p.m. You can also stop by the DAPR studio at anytime for a brochure.

There’s still plenty of time to sign up for the Kaien Trails Trailblazer Run. The event is set to take place on Aug. 24, and features a 10 km, 5km and kids fun run. Registration takes place online, and is open until Aug. 23. Race packages will be available for pickup at SeaSport Marina the night before the race, or runners can pick up their racing gear the morning of the race at the Seal Cove parking lot, where the race will both begin and end.

Alex Kurial | Sports Reporter