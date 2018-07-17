Community garden in Prince Rupert takes shape

Overlook Community Garden foundations were built by volunteers over the weekend. (Shannon Lough / The Northern View)

Like a moth to flame, green thumbs from the east end of town gravitated toward the community garden project over the weekend.

In stages, people gave a helping hand just observed and chatted about the future of their neighbourhood. In Prince Rupert, at the end of Overlook Street, where there was once only a basketball court with no nets, the foundations of a community garden is taking shape.

“I think this would have been maybe a Phase 1 of an undetermined phase project. We’ll see where it is after today and then regroup with other core members and plan Phase 2 and probably even Phase 3. The planting and gardening itself will be its own phase as well,” said Sarah Dantzer, chairperson for Transition Prince Rupert, who is leading the build with her husband Jon Cohen.

Transition Prince Rupert received a $5,000 grant to build the project. On Saturday and Sunday, volunteers helped contract the posts and foundations to hold the raised planter bed.

If you live in the community, or you have an interest in volunteering with the project, contact Dantzer sarahdantzer89@gmail.com.

shannon.lough@thenorthernview.com

