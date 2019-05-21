Paddy Greene, a long-time fisherman and city councillor for Prince Rupert in the 90s, passed away on May 17, 2019. (Facebook photo)

City pays last respects to former councillor and fisherman Paddy Greene

Greene was a long-time fisherman in Prince Rupert who passed away May 17, 2019

Commercial fisherman and two-time city councillor Paddy Greene was honoured at city hall Tuesday, May 21, when the flag was lowered to half-mast in remembrance.

Greene was elected in 1996, and re-elected in 1999 as a councillor in Prince Rupert — but he is also remembered for his influence on Ra McGuire, who was the lead singer for Trooper.

Back in the 70s, a band called Applejack, later Trooper, played at the Prince Rupert Hotel. The song “Santa Maria” was inspired by the lead singer’s trip to Tugwell Island aboard Greene’s boat Lucky Star.

“Helping to stamp Prince Rupert into the halls of Canadiana, Paddy left an indelible mark on our city. We are grateful for his many contributions to the community, and send our condolences to his friends and family,” stated the city’s press release.

Greene got his first taste of commercial fishing when he was 14, and owned his first vessel at 18. Throughout his life he was involved in fishermen’s unions and advisory councils.

A celebration of life has been organized at the Highliner Inn on June 1, 3-7 p.m.

The Northern View

Send The Newsroom email
Like the The Northern View on Facebook
Follow us on Twitter

Previous story
First ever Indigenous Symposium educates teachers in Prince Rupert

Just Posted

City pays last respects to former councillor and fisherman Paddy Greene

Greene was a long-time fisherman in Prince Rupert who passed away May 17, 2019

Search and rescue equipment on Lax Kw’alaams receives critical upgrades

First Community Investment Fund from the Port of Prince Rupert announced in 2019

New Seven Sisters replacement confirmed

Mental health facility will have 25 beds, up from 20 in current facility

Terrace hospital’s business plan approved

Health Minister’s announcement opens door to construction phase

Three-day forum coming for North Coast victims and survivors of crime week

Prince Rupert RCMP victim services is hosting workshops and speakers between May 28-June 3

Killer of Calgary mother, daughter gets no parole for 50 years

A jury found Edward Downey guilty last year in the deaths of Sara Baillie, 34, and five-year-old Taliyah Marsman

Raptors beat Bucks 120-102 to even series at 2-2

Lowry pours in 25 as Toronto moves within two games of NBA Finals

Body of missing snowmobiler recovered from Great Slave Lake

Police confirm the body is that of one of three missing snowmobilers

Toddler seriously injured after falling from Okanagan balcony

RCMP are investigating after a two-year-old boy fell from the balcony of an apartment in Kelowna

Cost jumps 35% for Trans-Canada Highway widening in B.C.

Revelstoke-area stretch first awarded under new union deal

Is vegan food a human right? Ontario firefighter battling B.C. blaze argues it is

Adam Knauff says he had to go hungry some days because there was no vegan food

Winds helping in battle against fire threatening northern Alberta town

Nearly 5,000 people have cleared out of High Level and nearby First Nation

Aquilini-owned blueberry farm ordered to pay $131,000 to foreign workers

Pitt Meadows farm owes wages to 174 employees

B.C. sends 267 firefighters to help battle Alberta wildfires

Out of control fires have forced evacuations in the province

Most Read