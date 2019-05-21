City pays last respects to former councillor and fisherman Paddy Greene

Greene was a long-time fisherman in Prince Rupert who passed away May 17, 2019

Paddy Greene, a long-time fisherman and city councillor for Prince Rupert in the 90s, passed away on May 17, 2019. (Facebook photo)

Commercial fisherman and two-time city councillor Paddy Greene was honoured at city hall Tuesday, May 21, when the flag was lowered to half-mast in remembrance.

Greene was elected in 1996, and re-elected in 1999 as a councillor in Prince Rupert — but he is also remembered for his influence on Ra McGuire, who was the lead singer for Trooper.

Back in the 70s, a band called Applejack, later Trooper, played at the Prince Rupert Hotel. The song “Santa Maria” was inspired by the lead singer’s trip to Tugwell Island aboard Greene’s boat Lucky Star.

“Helping to stamp Prince Rupert into the halls of Canadiana, Paddy left an indelible mark on our city. We are grateful for his many contributions to the community, and send our condolences to his friends and family,” stated the city’s press release.

Greene got his first taste of commercial fishing when he was 14, and owned his first vessel at 18. Throughout his life he was involved in fishermen’s unions and advisory councils.

A celebration of life has been organized at the Highliner Inn on June 1, 3-7 p.m.

