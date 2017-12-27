City hires new recreation director

Devid Geronazzo brings years over a decade of recreation management with him

The City of Prince Rupert has hired David Geronazzo as the new director of recreation and community services, replacing Willa Thorpe.

“The city is very happy to have him on board, and looks forward to seeing his positive contributions to our facilities and work culture at the recreation complex,” said Veronika Stewart, communications manager for the City of Prince Rupert.

The hire was made on Nov. 6, approximately two-and-a-half months after Thorpe stepped down from the position.

READ MORE: Community and recreation services director steps down

Geronazzo brings more than a decade of recreation management with him to Prince Rupert. He previously lived in Yorkton where he managed the Gallagher Centre Water Park for several years. He also served as the aquatic leader at the Bulkley Valley Regional Pool.

“My experience over the last month has been excellent,” he said. “The City of Prince Rupert has a culture of welcoming and friendliness and I am excited about the incredibly positive outlook this community has for the future.”



matthew.allen@thenorthernview.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter