City encouraging shoppers to love Prince Rupert for Plaid Friday 2019

Love Prince Rupert is offering a gift basket of awesome local goods to one lucky shopper

The City of Prince Rupert’s Economic Development Office and Love Prince Rupert program are calling all shoppers to support local this Plaid Friday – Nov. 29.

To help encourage participation, Love Prince Rupert is offering a gift basket of awesome local goods to one lucky shopper.

Contest

  • Take a picture of yourself wearing plaid and shopping locally on Nov. 29;
  • Post it to Facebook and like and tag @Love Prince Rupert with the hashtag #plaidfriday to be entered to win.

This is the third year of the broader Love Northern BC Plaid Friday campaign to drum up interest in the region for shopping locally during the holiday season.

What is Plaid Friday?

Plaid Friday is the fun and relaxing alternative to the big box store “Black Friday,” and is designed to promote both local and independently owned businesses during the holidays.

“Though many of us flock more and more to online retail, there is no replacement for face to face interaction with a local supplier or maker,” stated the City.

The City of Prince Rupert has highlighted several reasons why it is valuable to contribute to your local community:

  • It employs local people and you can get to know your neighbours;
  • More money is kept in the community because most locally owned businesses tend to purchase more from other local businesses, service providers, and grocers;
  • Great customer service, often with a personal touch;
  • Unique local businesses contribute to the character and overall prosperity of Prince Rupert;
  • Small businesses give back big. Many of our local non-profits, youth sports teams and other local charity initiatives are heavily supported by the local business community;
  • Small businesses help big businesses succeed – retail offerings are a key part of attracting and retaining the populations needed to support a healthy and diverse economy.

“Plus, let’s be honest, wearing plaid appeals to our Northern sensibilities. It is warm, approachable and colourful – just like us. We hope to see you out and about supporting local business this Plaid Friday!” said the City.

Santa Shops Here: Another contest to support local!

The event also comes on the heels of a focus from The Northern View newspaper on Shop Rupert First, which spotlighted 26 local businesses that employ 948 Rupertites and donated $739,000 last year.

The Northern View with participating merchants also launched Santa Shops Here, a contest to bring you some great prizes for shopping locally with them.

FIND OUT MORE: The Northern View presents Santa Shops Here in Prince Rupert

READ MORE: In Our Opinion: This is why shopping Rupert First matters

Jenna Cocullo | Journalist
Jenna Cocullo 
Send Jenna email
Like the The Northern View on Facebook
Follow us on Twitter

Previous story
The Northern View presents Santa Shops Here in Prince Rupert

Just Posted

The Northern View presents Santa Shops Here in Prince Rupert

More reasons to spend your shopping dollars locally

New band mayor elected in Lax Kw’alaams

Garry Reece Sr. will be replacing John Helin as band mayor

Prince Rupert ranks in top 20 of magazine’s ‘Canada’s Most Dangerous Places’ list

Assaults the main contributing factor to rise in ranking

Prince Rupert is Hometown Hockey and here’s everything you need to know

The two day-festivities are full of games, prizes and special guests

WATCH: Ballet Kelowna graces the stage in Prince Rupert

The Lester Centre of the Arts hosted the group who performed Mambo and Other Works

In Our Opinion: This is why shopping Rupert First matters

Shop in Prince Rupert before you go online

The Northern View reporters are raising awareness for men’s health this Movember

Prince Rupert can join our team!

Your Prince Rupert 55th Rotary Auction guide

Online guide to all the items up for bid before Monday’s live auction

Algae bloom killing farmed fish on Vancouver Island’s West Coast

DFO says four Cermaq Canada salmon farms affected, fish not infectious

Three cops investigated in connection to ex-Vancouver detective’s sexual misconduct

Fisher was convicted in 2018 after pleading guilty to kissing two young women who were witnesses in a criminal case

Violence response procedures updated for B.C. schools, police

ERASE program expands to target gangs, bullying of students

A pawsitive ending: Missing puppy found after nine-day search in Chilliwack

Pit bull Frankie ran from dog sitter booked through app

Federal laws at heart of West’s anger up for debate, as Liberals begin outreach

Vancouver mayor to Trudeau’s western critics: ‘Get over yourselves’

Snowboard pioneer Jake Burton Carpenter dies at 65

He was diagnosed with testicular cancer in 2011

Most Read