City encouraging shoppers to love Prince Rupert for Plaid Friday 2019

The City of Prince Rupert’s Economic Development Office and Love Prince Rupert program are calling all shoppers to support local this Plaid Friday – Nov. 29.

To help encourage participation, Love Prince Rupert is offering a gift basket of awesome local goods to one lucky shopper.

Contest

Take a picture of yourself wearing plaid and shopping locally on Nov. 29;

Post it to Facebook and like and tag @Love Prince Rupert with the hashtag #plaidfriday to be entered to win.

This is the third year of the broader Love Northern BC Plaid Friday campaign to drum up interest in the region for shopping locally during the holiday season.

What is Plaid Friday?

Plaid Friday is the fun and relaxing alternative to the big box store “Black Friday,” and is designed to promote both local and independently owned businesses during the holidays.

“Though many of us flock more and more to online retail, there is no replacement for face to face interaction with a local supplier or maker,” stated the City.

The City of Prince Rupert has highlighted several reasons why it is valuable to contribute to your local community:

It employs local people and you can get to know your neighbours;

More money is kept in the community because most locally owned businesses tend to purchase more from other local businesses, service providers, and grocers;

Great customer service, often with a personal touch;

Unique local businesses contribute to the character and overall prosperity of Prince Rupert;

Small businesses give back big. Many of our local non-profits, youth sports teams and other local charity initiatives are heavily supported by the local business community;

Small businesses help big businesses succeed – retail offerings are a key part of attracting and retaining the populations needed to support a healthy and diverse economy.

“Plus, let’s be honest, wearing plaid appeals to our Northern sensibilities. It is warm, approachable and colourful – just like us. We hope to see you out and about supporting local business this Plaid Friday!” said the City.

Santa Shops Here: Another contest to support local!

The event also comes on the heels of a focus from The Northern View newspaper on Shop Rupert First, which spotlighted 26 local businesses that employ 948 Rupertites and donated $739,000 last year.

The Northern View with participating merchants also launched Santa Shops Here, a contest to bring you some great prizes for shopping locally with them.

