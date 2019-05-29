The owner of the Moby Dick Inn in Prince Rupert purchased two goats to help her tame the weeds on her property. (Shannon Lough / The Northern View)

City asks Moby Dick Inn owner to remove goats by end of the week

Council could change livestock bylaw to allow goats to reside within city limits

The City of Prince Rupert is asking for Moby Dick Inn owner to have her goats removed by the end of the week.

Teresa Lee said she purchased goats — named Tanny and Hanny — from a Hazelton farmer this past weekend. The goats were meant to maintain the weeds outside the inn, but the city said that keeping livestock is not a permitted land use within the city’s current Zoning Bylaw.

The only way the goats would be permitted on the property is if the existing Livestock Prohibition Bylaw 2987 would be changed by council to permit the livestock within city limits.

READ MORE: Moby Dick Inn owner wants to keep goats to tame weeds

“If council did decide to permit livestock within city limits, then a zoning amendment would have to follow that to determine where it is acceptable for them to be. Zoning amendments involve public notification and a public hearing in front of council so that the community can provide their input,” said Veronika Stewart, communications manager for the city in an email.

“Meanwhile, what do I do with the goats?” Lee said. “We have a problem right now,” she added, referring to the weeds.

The city has asked Lee for voluntary compliance.

“If they say so then we have to right? I’d like to keep them. What do we do? Send them back to Hazelton, and if they go they go, I’m not bringing them back,” she said.

The one location in town where the goats could stay is in the Prince Rupert Wildlife Shelter. The shelter existed in that location before the current Zoning Bylaw. The city said they are considered ‘existing non-conforming’ and are allowed to have livestock on site.

Have your say. Vote in our web poll.

WEB POLL: Do you think Moby Dick Inn should be allowed to keep their goats, Tanny and Hanny?

Or send in a letter to the editor.

Shannon Lough | Editor
Shannon Lough 
Send Shannon email
Like the The Northern View on Facebook
Follow us on Twitter

Previous story
Moby Dick Inn owner wants to keep goats to tame weeds

Just Posted

City asks Moby Dick Inn owner to remove goats by end of the week

Council could change livestock bylaw to allow goats to reside within city limits

AltaGas celebrates grand opening of new propane export terminal

Executives from Japanese propane giant Astomos Energy were in Prince Rupert for the ribbon cutting

UTV training for Prince Rupert RCMP members

Down at Seal Cove, 12 police officers are learning the basics on how to use a UTV while on duty

Haida artist given month to live without cancer treatment, but must wait weeks to see doctor

‘I’m not ready to give up,’ Carol Young says, as she faces weeks-long wait to see an oncologist

Prince Rupert Middle School track team headed to provincials for the first time

They will also be joined by the junior and senior athletes from Charles Hays Secondary School

Moby Dick Inn owner wants to keep goats to tame weeds

Livestock is not permitted in Prince Rupert according to city bylaw

B.C. whale watchers come across rare white orca

Vancouver Island Whale Watch tour spotted the killer whale near Nanaimo on Tuesday

WEB POLL: Do you think Moby Dick Inn should be allowed to keep their goats, Tanny and Hanny?

For the goats to be allowed in Prince Rupert the bylaw would have to be changed by council

Grieving mom says son who died in B.C. recovery house ‘would’ve been better off homeless’

Zach Plett, 21, was found dead in a recovery-house bed on Dec. 15, 2018

Hotline to help human trafficking victims, take witness tips launches Canada-wide

The new hotline can be reached 24 hours a day, all year, at 1-833-900-1010

Indigenous bidders for Trans Mountain pipeline await Ottawa decision

Multiple offers line up for controlling stake in pipeline

No contact order sought for accused Penticton quadruple killer and wife

John Brittain, a former engineer with the City of Penticton, appeared in Penticton provincial court

Ferry hits whale near Seattle

Passengers on the M/V Wenatchee say they saw an injured whale bleeding after the impact

Bare arms, no ties should be allowed at B.C. Legislature: report

Indigenous, traditional and religious garb is also allowed

Most Read