Consul General Tong Xiaoling paid a visit to the Chinese Association in North Coast B.C.

The consul general of Vancouver’s Chinese consulate general made the trip north to Prince Rupert, meeting with members of the city council, Jennifer Rice’s constituency office and the local Chinese Association.

READ MORE: Lion dancers bring celebration and scholarships to Prince Rupert



newsroom@thenorthernview.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter