Children’s Fest entertains 29 years

Family fun at the Jim Ciccone Centre, March 7

More than 1500 little tykes and tots are expected for a day of fun at the 29 annual Children’s Festival on March 7 at the Jim Ciccone Civic Centre. The event filled day will run from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. with free admission.

“Our motto is ‘Growing Together’ and our goal is to educate as well as entertain,” Bev Killbery, one of the organizers with Prince Rupert’s Special Events Society said.

The activity packed day will have many stations for children to engage with and be entertained by. For budding artists crafts will include activities like jewelry beading, finger painting, play dough, glitter wheel, colouring and drawing. Children are encouraged to bring their over flowing buckets of imagination.

Adventurers can head to the bouncy castle, fish pond and graffiti paint area. The climbing wall will be available for those eager beavers who need to exert some energy after sampling the treats of cotton candy, slushies, snow cones, popcorn, hot dogs and donuts. There will also be healthy alternatives like cheese, crackers, grapes, juice and of course, a dental booth.

For those youngsters who love to just chill there will be hexbugs, ‘Paper Bag Princess’ activities, swirl art, building blocks and so much more for children and families with any type of blossoming interest.

Children’s entertainers, Greg Tarlin and Kristi Heath will do a one hour “Spin Cycle” show at 12 p.m. The show will be sure to catch everyone’s attention with juggling, stilt ballet, two foot tall impersonators, plate spinning, life sized puppets, unicycles and much more.

“Success shows when we have people coming back”, Killbery said, “There are so many new people in Prince Rupert, it is an excellent way of socializing, especially for children to participate and have a good time. “

Volunteers are always needed. It takes around 100 volunteers to make the day ideal. if you can give some time, please call 250 624 9118, Killbery said.

Previous story
Prince Rupert sustainable seafood showcased in Vancouver culinary competition

