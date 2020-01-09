CHEERS to 2020!

New Years Eve party goers revel in the beginning of 2020 at Java Dot’s Roaring Twenties themed jazz night. Left to right Paul Legace, Debbie Peng, Nenena Milino and Sophia Peng. (Photo by: K-J Millar/The Northern View)

Several various events throughout the city kept revellers on the go to usher in the new year. From a youth over night lock in, to a fund raiser for the Seniors’ Center to a prime rib dinner and dance, there was no lack of entertainment to welcome in 2020.

A roaring twenties theme for over 60 new years revellers in Prince Rupert was a sell out evening at Java Dot Cafe. Tickets were sold out well in advance. A prime rib dinner followed by live jazz and blues duo, Karen and Mark from Hot Rush, had party goers dancing as the new year was celebrated in. At the packed event, organizer Yoriko Yamaguchi said this is was the third year Java had opened on New Years Eve and offered festivities. She said tickets were sold out in advance and could not be had on the day.

Prince Rupert Rainmakers Wrestling Club had kids locked in for an over night sleep in at Charles Hayes Secondary School. Approximately 35 kids and four chaperones all took their sleeping bags and air mattresses to the not-for-profit club run event. Head Coach Dan Wadal said the night was the first year for such a fundraising event. “If it successful, we hope to hold half a dozen of these per year.” He said the funds were going to the season travel budget to assist with costs.” The seasonal travel budget is $21,000 and to travel to just three tournaments it costs $45,000 to $50, 000.

New years eve fundraising was top priority for the Loyal Order of the Moose Lodge 1051 with a festive party following a close second. The hall was packed with revellers ringing in the new year as door entry fees and 50/50 draw proceeds were earmarked for donation to a local organization.

Over 100 tickets were sold which included a DJ, music, snack food, party favours and decorations. Bob Zimmerman of the Moose Lodge explained that at least 50 to 60 people were turned away from the popular event as tickets sold out a week prior. On the night people who showed up at the door were being turned away. “It’s the first year we have gone all out to a full party,” Zimmerman said. In the past the Moose would just open the bar for socializing.

Event organizer Rosa Robichaud, was praised by Shawn McDonald of the Moose for her vision of expanding the New Years function to a full ticketed event. “It went really well. It was a our biggest New Years Eve ever. Rosa put everything together and the Moose let her run with her vision. The community got behind our organization with donations from Rona and The Dollar store on Second Ave.”

McDonald explained the the Loyal Order of the Moose is a non profit organization.He said under the operating bylaws of the Moose Lodge charging admittance or entry fees is not permitted. The bylaws allow for charges if the entrance fees are donated to charity. It was decided at an early December meeting to go to full party mode so fundraising could be accomplished for the Seniors’ Centre in Prince Rupert.



