New Years Eve party goers revel in the beginning of 2020 at Java Dot’s Roaring Twenties themed jazz night. Left to right Paul Legace, Debbie Peng, Nenena Milino and Sophia Peng. (Photo by: K-J Millar/The Northern View)

CHEERS to 2020!

New Years Eve saw parites a plenty to usher in 2020

Several various events throughout the city kept revellers on the go to usher in the new year. From a youth over night lock in, to a fund raiser for the Seniors’ Center to a prime rib dinner and dance, there was no lack of entertainment to welcome in 2020.

A roaring twenties theme for over 60 new years revellers in Prince Rupert was a sell out evening at Java Dot Cafe. Tickets were sold out well in advance. A prime rib dinner followed by live jazz and blues duo, Karen and Mark from Hot Rush, had party goers dancing as the new year was celebrated in. At the packed event, organizer Yoriko Yamaguchi said this is was the third year Java had opened on New Years Eve and offered festivities. She said tickets were sold out in advance and could not be had on the day.

READ MORE:https://www.thenorthernview.com/news/are-new-years-eve-fireworks-selfish-incredibly-intrusive/

Prince Rupert Rainmakers Wrestling Club had kids locked in for an over night sleep in at Charles Hayes Secondary School. Approximately 35 kids and four chaperones all took their sleeping bags and air mattresses to the not-for-profit club run event. Head Coach Dan Wadal said the night was the first year for such a fundraising event. “If it successful, we hope to hold half a dozen of these per year.” He said the funds were going to the season travel budget to assist with costs.” The seasonal travel budget is $21,000 and to travel to just three tournaments it costs $45,000 to $50, 000.

New years eve fundraising was top priority for the Loyal Order of the Moose Lodge 1051 with a festive party following a close second. The hall was packed with revellers ringing in the new year as door entry fees and 50/50 draw proceeds were earmarked for donation to a local organization.

Over 100 tickets were sold which included a DJ, music, snack food, party favours and decorations. Bob Zimmerman of the Moose Lodge explained that at least 50 to 60 people were turned away from the popular event as tickets sold out a week prior. On the night people who showed up at the door were being turned away. “It’s the first year we have gone all out to a full party,” Zimmerman said. In the past the Moose would just open the bar for socializing.

Event organizer Rosa Robichaud, was praised by Shawn McDonald of the Moose for her vision of expanding the New Years function to a full ticketed event. “It went really well. It was a our biggest New Years Eve ever. Rosa put everything together and the Moose let her run with her vision. The community got behind our organization with donations from Rona and The Dollar store on Second Ave.”

READ MORE:https://www.thenorthernview.com/community/annual-prince-rupert-rotarians-polar-bear-swim/

McDonald explained the the Loyal Order of the Moose is a non profit organization.He said under the operating bylaws of the Moose Lodge charging admittance or entry fees is not permitted. The bylaws allow for charges if the entrance fees are donated to charity. It was decided at an early December meeting to go to full party mode so fundraising could be accomplished for the Seniors’ Centre in Prince Rupert.

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

 

Celebrating New Years Eve at the Moose Lodge, George (Froggie) Price and Doris Hopkins enjoy snacks and fun to cheer in 2020. (Photo by: K-J Millar/The Northern View)

Previous story
Okanagan city goes bananas for truck spotted with fake gorilla in back

Just Posted

Derailment forces VIA passenger train cancellation

Refunds being offered to passengers

Fuel tank fire at Moresby

Second world war fuel tank ignites in the Moresby area of Prince Rupert

Property assessments up in Prince Rupert, down in Port Edward

Neighbouring areas of Terrace, Kitimat and Haida Gwaii skyrocket to more than 20 per cent

Prince Rupert swimmers leave no doubt at Holiday Invitational

PRASC team and individuals top the Northwest meet with a number of new records

Cook scores hat trick against Steelheads, Rampage go undefeated over weekend

The win brings the team’s season record to 9-2-1

UPDATE: At least 10 people from B.C. among victims in fatal Iran plane crash

Ukraine International Airlines plane was en route to Kyiv when it went down in a field, killing all aboard

PHOTOS: RCMP say jugs of accelerant, partly-cut trees found on forest road near Gidimt’en checkpoint

Police also found fuel-soaked rags and stacks of tires covered by tarps

Canada will consider more aid for Australia as bushfires burn across country

Nearly 100 Canadian fire experts have been sent to Australia to help battle fires

Number of Canadians linked to air crash ‘extremely fluid’: What you need to know

Canadian Minister of Foreign Affairs Francois-Philippe Champagne said ‘at least’ 63 Canadian were killed

VIDEO: Kelowna animal rescue team headed to fire-ravaged Australia to help wildlife

Brad Pattison is bringing a team of five from B.C., Alberta and Ontario

Ukraine pledges to help Canada get access to Iran plane investigation

Offer is significant because Canada broke diplomatic relations with Iran in 2012

Many in B.C. overwhelmed at number of electronics received over holidays: poll

Meanwhile, 77 per cent of British Columbians refuse to let go of ‘retro’ electronics

B.C. mom loses case about Indigenous smudging ceremony in daughter’s class

B.C. Supreme Court judge releases ruling in case against Port Alberni school district

Winning $70-million Lotto Max ticket sold in Brampton, Ont.

Record-breaking jackpot goes to single ticket holder in the city about 45 minutes outside of Toronto

Most Read