Charles Hays Secondary School drama students in the play “13 Ways to Screw Up Your College Interview” by Ian McWethy. From left to right, Belinda Wilson, Kathy Nguyen and Corbin Basso. (Shannon Lough / The Northern View)

Charles Hays drama students in Fine Arts Revue

Prince Rupert high school students draw laughs in 13 Ways to Screw Up Your College Interview

Drama students from Charles Hays Secondary School draw laughter from fellow students and teachers at the annual Fine Arts Revue held at the Lester Centre for the Arts on Thursday, May 17. Here, Kathy NGuyen and Keegan Russell act out a scene from “13 Ways to Screw Up Your Collect Interview” a play by Ian McWethy.

