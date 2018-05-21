Charles Hays drama students in Fine Arts Revue

READ MORE: Rupert students play host to Northwest High School Drama Festival



Drama students from Charles Hays Secondary School draw laughter from fellow students and teachers at the annual Fine Arts Revue held at the Lester Centre for the Arts on Thursday, May 17. Here, Kathy NGuyen and Keegan Russell act out a scene from “13 Ways to Screw Up Your Collect Interview” a play by Ian McWethy.