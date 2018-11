A Celebration of Multicultural Diversity saw more than a dozen tables representing countries and food from all over the world packed into one room.

The North Coast Immigrant and Multicultural organized the event on Nov. 25 at the Highliner Plaza in Prince Rupert.

There were dance performances, arts and crafts for kids and henna for hands.

