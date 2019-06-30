Case closed on an illustrious career

Judge Herman Seidemann sits for one of the final times at the bench he has presided over for the past 18 years. (Alex Kurial / The Northern View)

The bench at the Prince Rupert courthouse will look a lot different in the coming weeks, as for the first time in 18 years it will be without the services of Judge Herman Seidemann.

The veteran judge is stepping down after decades of both trying and hearing impactful cases. Interestingly though it was a rather circuitous route that saw Seidemann land in the city he has now called home for 42 years.

Seidemann was born in Germany, his father serving as an officer in the American army following World War II. The family moved to the United States soon after, settling in the big sky country of Montana and Idaho. After obtaining a physics degree at the University of Washington, it was off to New Brunswick to teach high school.

Following a short stay in the Maritimes, it was onto to Vancouver, where Seidemann hoped to pursue a degree in teaching at the University of British Columbia. However, “UBC was not being cooperative in that,” said Seidemann, sparking a career shift into the legal field.

“Our laws are the rules by which we play the game of life. I was interested in all of them,” said Seidemann on his new pursuit.

READ MORE: A new judge will be serving justice in Prince Rupert come August

Judge Seidemann is well known for the artwork that adorned his chambers. Here he poses with one of his favourite pieces collected over the years. (Alex Kurial / The Northern View)