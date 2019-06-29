Canada Day at Mariners Park. (Shannon Lough photo)

Canada Day at Mariners Park offers something for everyone

Dancing, costumes, kid’s games and fireworks all part of the lineup for Canada’s birthday

Prince Rupert has a bevy of events planned for Canada Day that will give all Rupertites a chance to show off their Canadian pride.

The fun will take place at Mariners Park on Monday, starting at noon with the opening celebrations. O’Canada will be sung along with a flag raising, while flags and pins will be handed out to the crowd.

A must see proceeding this is a drumming performance put on by the Prince Rupert Chinese Association at 11 a.m., featuring hundreds of drummers and a Chinese lion dance.

Food will be a constant throughout the day, with picnicking encouraged during the festivities. There will be several food vendors on site, as well as a number of Canada themed birthday cakes to mark the nation’s 152 birthday.

READ MORE: Highlights from Canada Day 2018 on the North Coast

Activities will be numerous as well, including Canada Day quizzes and other Canadiana-themed games. Kids will have lots of games to choose from, with a wheel barrow race, water balloon toss, sack race, paper airplane toss and egg hunt among their choices.

At 1:30 p.m. the city will be handing out its Civic Recognition Awards. Phuong Nguyen will receive the Civic Appreciation Award, while the Civic Merit Award will be given to Ian Lihou.

At 3 p.m. the Canadian Costume Walkabout will take place, where participants will be sporting their boldest red and white outfits. Costumed pets are welcome too, as long as they are on a leash.

READ MORE: Tips for travelling by ferry this Canada Day long weekend

After an evening break, the day will be capped off with a fireworks show in the Prince Rupert harbour. 11:10 p.m. is the planned start time, once the summer sun has had a chance to go down.

