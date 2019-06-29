Canada Day at Mariners Park offers something for everyone

Dancing, costumes, kid’s games and fireworks all part of the lineup for Canada’s birthday

Prince Rupert has a bevy of events planned for Canada Day that will give all Rupertites a chance to show off their Canadian pride.

The fun will take place at Mariners Park on Monday, starting at noon with the opening celebrations. O’Canada will be sung along with a flag raising, while flags and pins will be handed out to the crowd.

A must see proceeding this is a drumming performance put on by the Prince Rupert Chinese Association at 11 a.m., featuring hundreds of drummers and a Chinese lion dance.

Food will be a constant throughout the day, with picnicking encouraged during the festivities. There will be several food vendors on site, as well as a number of Canada themed birthday cakes to mark the nation’s 152 birthday.

Activities will be numerous as well, including Canada Day quizzes and other Canadiana-themed games. Kids will have lots of games to choose from, with a wheel barrow race, water balloon toss, sack race, paper airplane toss and egg hunt among their choices.

At 1:30 p.m. the city will be handing out its Civic Recognition Awards. Phuong Nguyen will receive the Civic Appreciation Award, while the Civic Merit Award will be given to Ian Lihou.

At 3 p.m. the Canadian Costume Walkabout will take place, where participants will be sporting their boldest red and white outfits. Costumed pets are welcome too, as long as they are on a leash.

After an evening break, the day will be capped off with a fireworks show in the Prince Rupert harbour. 11:10 p.m. is the planned start time, once the summer sun has had a chance to go down.

