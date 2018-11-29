Grade 8 students who participated in Annunciation School’s entrepreneurship show donated part of their profits to local charities. As a class, the Grade 8s raised $210 which will go to the BC Children’s Hospital, the local BC SPCA, the Prince Rupert Wildlife Shelter, the Salvation Army, the Red Cross and Save the Children of India. Rose Ciotoli, the event’s organizer, said each of the students picked which charity they would donate to. (Photo submitted by Rose Ciotoli)
Business fair students donate profits to local Rupert charities
Grade 8 students from Annunciation School donated $210
