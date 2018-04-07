Magnus Veldman talk with Jamie Malthus during the bridge breaking competition at Roosevelt Park Elementary School. (Matthew Allen / The Northern View)

Breaking down bridges

Students at Roosevelt Park Elementary School competed in a bridge building competition on April 3.

Elementary and middle school students had an opportunity to build and break bridges on April 3, as Roosevelt Elementary School hosted its seventh annual bridge building contest.

Eighty students from Roosevelt, Prince Rupert Middle School and Pacific Christian school participated in the competition, submitting 40 bridges made from nothing but Popsicle sticks and white glue.

“SD52 is very focused on inquiry based learning, and this is another way to showcase that,” said Peter Scott, vice-principal at Roosevelt Elementary School. “Kids can use their hands and their innovative designs to create something.”

The students lined up to see how much weight their bridges could bear before breaking. Jamie Malthus, an engineer and treasurer of the northern branch of Engineers and Geoscientists BC, was in charge of adding weight until the bridges collapsed under the pressure.

He said he was impressed with some of unique structures the students came up with, and was happy they had an opportunity to apply classroom concepts in real life.

“Bridge building is an exciting way that kids learn and get introduced to the engineering field and the geoscientist field,” he said.

Once all the bridges were broken, Scott handed out awards for the teams who finished with the strongest bridge and the teams with most innovative bridge.

Strongest bridge – Roosevelt Elementary School

First place: Dakota Watson – 43 lbs

Second place: Samantha Alvarez and Witayanee Pimwong – 35 lbs

Third place: Haven Stewart and Alicia Hopkins – 23 lbs

Most innovative bridge – Roosevelt Elementary School

First place: Samantha Alvares, Witayanee Pimwong, Dakota Watson

Second place: Krista Samuel and James Aksidan

Strongest bridge – Prince Rupert Middle School

First place: Dennis Spence, Carrera Smith, Ariel Smith – 43 lbs

Second place: Lindsay Gosnell, Kendra Robinson, Julia Mark – 39 lbs

Third place: Logan Philips and Balraj Bains – 32 lbs

Most innovative bridge – Prince Rupert Middle School

First place: Balraj Bains

Second place: Carrera Smith, Ariel Smith, Dennis Spence

Third place: Lindsey Grosnell, Kendra Robinson, Julia Mark

matthew.allen@thenorthernview.com
