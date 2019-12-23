Brand new mural hangs at Conrad Elementary

The Skeena Salmon mural, created by artist Kelli Clifton and the Grade 5 students of Conrad Elementary, now hangs prominently on the front wall of the school. (Alex Kurial / The Northern View)

A new mural was unveiled on the side of Conrad Elementary School on Dec. 19. The work, entitled Skeena Salmon, was the vision of artist Kelli Clifton, who completed the mural with the help of some special assistants.

The mural was unveiled at a ceremony at Conrad on Thursday afternoon. The day began with a drumming performance by students from the school, who excelled even without the presence of their trusty instructor Marlene Clifton. Following this, Kelly Clifton spoke about her inspiration for the mural, and how it stemmed from her early days fishing with her father on the Skeena River.

“I wanted to honour our relationship with the salmon and the river,” Clifton explained. To this end, the mural consists of three salmon, salmon eggs, and three seals, which Clifton added since they serve as regular fishing partners on the river.

Students and those in attendance then headed outside for the countdown, where the tarp was pulled off and the mural finally revealed. There will be plenty of pride not just for Clifton, but for Conrad students too over the mural. Kids from Grade 5 assisted Clifton with the painting of it, meaning their legacy will last on the mural which now hangs on the outside wall facing Conrad St.

“I’m very proud of the mural, and I wanted to give thanks to all the students that helped,” Clifton said.

The creation of the mural was assisted by Transition Prince Rupert, the third one they have partnered with an artist to create in Prince Rupert this year. “It’s one thing to give money, it’s another thing to be the people who paint it, and that’s really what made this whole project happen,” Veronika Stewart, president of the organization, said.

