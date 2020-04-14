Babies born during pandemic miss out on precious moments

One North Okanagan photographer gives away photography sessions to babies born during pandemic

A Vernon photographer gave away 20 newborn sessions to babies whose photography bookings have been disrupted by COVID-19. (Image Studios photo)

Babies born during the coronavirus pandemic are getting a bunk deal.

Not only are far fewer snuggles on hand as relatives and friends distance themselves, but some very precious moments are being missed. Newborn photo shoots are among them.

With more time on her hands since her studio has been shut down due to the coronavirus, Vernon photographer Fiona Forshaw started thinking about all the Kodak moments she was missing.

“Part of me is trying to make sense of things. I’m definitely an extrovert and I love people and working and creating,” said Forshaw, who owns Image Studios. “I’m spending time with my family and I love every moment but my heart misses creating memories.”

Therefore Forshaw put out a call to hear from parents who have been prevented from getting photos of their new babies due to the pandemic.

“I just gave away 20 mini sessions to families whose newborn photos were interrupted by COVID-19,” said Forshaw.

It’s just one way the local businesswoman and mom is giving back amid these tough times.

She’s also given away some school photo sessions and is hoping to be open in the fall to get back to creating more precious moments.

