(Photo - Jordy Cunningham/Capital News)

(Photo - Jordy Cunningham/Capital News)

B.C. teenagers can hit the gym without hitting their wallet this summer

The initiative runs from May 16-August 31

In the same week that they opened their newest location in Kelowna, Planet Fitness has started an summer initiative to help teenagers stay fit and active.

From May 16 to August 31, teenagers across the country ages 14-19 can work out for free through their High School Summer Pass initiative.

The program was the first of its kind when it first launched in 2019. That year, more than 900,000 kids signed up across North America.

“Were just looking to get people active,” said Planet Fitness Director of Operations Mark Towers. “Some of the guidelines were showing about 30 per cent of youth were meeting the required amount of physical activity during COVID… that’s pretty darn low. Whatever we can do to get people going again is fantastic, physical and mental, that’s all health, its all co-related.”

Pre-pandemic, 50.8 per cent of youth met the required amount of daily physical exercise.

Kids who sign up are also eligible for scholarship opportunities.

“Essentially a raffle or a draw for anyone who signs up to use the high school pass,” said Towers.

There are multiple scholarships available, including one large country-wide one up for grabs. Provincial scholarships are $500 a piece while the country-wide scholarship is $5,000.

The scholarships can be used for academic or athletic programs.

Teens under the age of 18 must be with a parent or guardian to register.

For more information, click here.

READ MORE: Get pumped at Kelowna’s new out-of-this-world fitness facility

READ MORE: Champs: It’s ring season for Okanagan College Coyotes baseball

@cunninghamjordy
jordy.cunningham@kelownacapnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

FitnessKelownamental health

Previous story
Pineridge Elementary gets creative during the Cardboard Challenge

Just Posted

Prince Rupert area youth enjoy a Big Brothers Big Sisters of Northern BC tour of the North Pacific Cannery in one of the enrichment activities provided through programming.(Photo: Supplied)
Prince Rupert children and youth to benefit from free passes to activities

Port Edward homeowners will not see significant changes in their property taxes this year. (Photo: K-J Millar/The Northern View)
Port Ed holds the line in taxes

Village of Queen Charlotte staff presented the proposed 5-year financial plan and tax rates during a Public Meeting on April 4. The approved residential tax rate was 2.48 and the approved business tax rate was 6.08. (Image supplied)
Residential and business tax rates increase to pre-pandemic levels in Queen Charlotte

The Prince Rupert Football Club mens’ soccer team placed second in the 2022 Kispiox May Long Weekend tournament. (Photo supplied)
Prince Rupert Football Club placed 2nd in weekend-long tournament