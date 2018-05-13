Children’s author Norma Charles showed students at Roosevelt Park the first book she wrote, See You Later Alligator, and her most recent publication, Runner. She read to the students on April 26. (Marc Fawcett-Atkinson / The Northern View)

Author Norma Charles reads to Roosevelt students

Norma Charles’s most recent book, “Runner,” on display at Roosevelt Park Elementary

